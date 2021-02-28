Super Bowl Hero Throws Shade at Eagles, Talks Free Agency

Trey Burton is a free agent whose nostalgic role in the Philly Special places him on hallowed ground. Would the Philadelphia Eagles pursue a reunion with their former backup tight end? They are going to need to make a move for depth at the position.

The Indianapolis Colts are weighing their options at tight end and may move on from Burton. He made 28 receptions for 250 yards and three touchdowns during his lone year in Indianapolis. He started the year as the backup tight end, but Mo Alie-Cox vaulted above him on the Colts’ depth chart. Jack Doyle is the starter there and he’s under contract until 2023.

Burton recently posted a first-person thank you essay (via The Increase) to the Colts’ organization which seemed to indicate he’s hitting free agency. He also took a subtle jab at the Eagles’ organization in his farewell address, adding that he knows he can still play at a high level.

This season also showed God’s favor over my career in a new way. It was almost as if I finally was able to see how an NFL organization should and could be run in the best possible way. It was a breath of fresh air. Yes, it’s always challenging going to a new organization, especially when we had a prolonged offseason and I didn’t know many people. But I was able to gain a steady role on the team and the transition was almost seamless.

The Eagles signed Burton as an undrafted rookie in 2014 and he spent four productive seasons in Philly, including that memorable touchdown toss to Nick Foles in Super Bowl LII. He left town with 63 catches for 629 yards and six scores, plus a shiny championship ring. The Chicago Bears inked Burton to a $32 million deal in 2018 after the Eagles let him walk in free agency.

Q: Does Trey Burton have more recorded Super Bowl touchdown passes than any Quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in the last 20+ years? A: Yes, final answer.pic.twitter.com/6pxcZKmBMu — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhiIIy) July 11, 2020

Follow the Heavy on Eagles Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Burton Throwing Shade at Eagles or Bears?

The comment about finally being able to “see how an NFL organization should and could be run” came a bit out of left field. There didn’t appear to be any ill will between him and the Eagles’ organization when the two sides mutually parted ways in 2018.

Burton cashed in on a multi-year deal in Chicago, while Philly drafted Dallas Goedert to replace him. But the “breath of fresh air” line is a loaded gun. Perhaps he meant it to shade the Bears more than the Eagles. Remember, Chicago misdiagnosed a mysterious groin injury and then unexpectedly released him.

Trey Burton says he was surprised the Bears released him. Didn't feel like that was the way it was headed at the end of the season or during offseason conversations. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) April 24, 2020

“You know, everybody seemed to be excited about me getting healthy and being able to play this upcoming year, so I think that was the reason why I was more surprised,” Burton told the Indianapolis Star last April. “You always know there’s an understanding there’s a possibility that things like that can happen, especially if you don’t produce or have the season that you want to have. So I wouldn’t say I was surprised from that standpoint; I was more surprised from (where) the past and previous conversations we had were really good.”

Other Tight End Fits for Philadelphia

If Burton did leave Philadelphia on unhappy terms, then it’s pointless to even entertain the idea of a reunion. Luckily, the Eagles have other options in free agency or could choose to take someone like Kyle Pitts in April’s draft. One name that keeps popping up is Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith who grew up in Germantown. His price tag may be a tad too high.

Cheaper alternatives at the position include Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Rams), Dan Arnold (Arizona Cardinals), Jake Butt (Denver Broncos), Jordan Reed (San Francisco 49ers), MyCole Pruitt (Tennessee Titans), Mercedes Lewis (Green Bay Packers). The Eagles also have intriguing in-house candidates like Richard Rodgers or Joshua Perkins, plus the guys on futures contracts: Jason Croom, Tyree Jackson, Hakeem Butler, Caleb Wilson.

READ ALSO: