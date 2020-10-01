NFC East Rival Signs Ex-Eagles Bust QB, Colts Recall ‘Philly Special’ Star

Time to play where are they now … and today’s guests are two former Eagles players.

The Giants signed Clayton Thorson to their practice squad on Wednesday and dropped Cooper Rush in a bit of a surprise move. Philadelphia selected Thorson in the fifth-round (167th overall) in 2019 and dropped the rookie quarterback like a bad habit at the end of training camp, ahead of roster cut-down day.

The Eagles drafted the 24-year-old with the intention of having him compete for the backup job with Nate Sudfeld. He was downright dreadful during the preseason last year, including this horrific line in the finale: 12-of-26, 84 yards, no touchdowns, one interception. Then, the Eagles went out and signed Josh McCown.

Meanwhile, the Colts recalled Trey Burton from IR to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup. The former Eagles tight end is best remembered for being part of the famed “Philly Special” trick play in Super Bowl LII.

Burton left Philly after to sign a mega-deal in Chicago but it didn’t work out there after two injury-plagued seasons. He landed in Indianapolis with Frank Reich, the former Eagles offensive coordinator largely credited for developing Nick Foles.

Another Super Bowl champion latched on elsewhere after Timmy Jernigan signed in Denver this week. Jernigan, who has 17.5 career sacks, endured an interesting offseason following the Eagles declining his option and making him an unrestricted free agent. The eight-year veteran reportedly signed a deal with the Texans and then it fell apart. He spent the first three weeks of 2020 in Jacksonville, then they cut him to start their youth movement. Here’s to new beginnings.

We've signed DL Timmy Jernigan and promoted Derrek Tuszka + LeVante Bellamy to the active roster. — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 30, 2020

NFL Postpones Titans-Steelers Game

In other NFL news, the league has postponed this week’s Titans-Steelers game out of an abundance of concern due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to ESPN, nine members of the Tennessee organization tested positive for the coronavirus and the Titans’ facility was briefly shuttered for cleaning.

Their Week 4 matchup with Pittsburgh has been delayed until later in the season, TBD. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin expressed “disappointment” over the decision but understands the efforts to keep everyone safe.

“But we understand the nature of this environment we’re in 2020. And so we’re just adjusting accordingly,” Tomlin said, via ESPN. “But there’s disappointment, no question; we’ve worked extremely hard at the beginning portion of this week in preparation for what we thought was an opportunity versus an undefeated team in their venue.”

Asked about the #Steelers potentially having to play 13 straight weeks if they do indeed lose their scheduled bye, Mike Tomlin looks straight into the camera and says, "WE DO NOT CARE." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 1, 2020

It’s unclear how this may affect the Eagles if at all. Philly is scheduled to play in Pittsburgh next week (Oct. 11) on a kind of short week having played on Sunday night. Meanwhile, the Steelers will have had a full week after not playing in Week 4. That could be a huge competitive advantage for them. In addition, Pittsburgh has talked about allowing fans into the stands in Week 5.

Steelers 'optimistic' that fans will be allowed at Heinz Field for home games starting Oct. 11 vs. Eagles https://t.co/9ddeW3ivl7 — WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE) September 24, 2020

“As we previously announced, we will not have any fans at our home games in September,” the Steelers said in a statement, via CBS2 in Pittsburgh. “However, we remain optimistic about hosting a limited amount of fans at Heinz Field beginning with our game against the Philadelphia Eagles on October 11.”

