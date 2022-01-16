Photo of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s Wife Goes Viral Before Playoffs

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is preparing for what’s likely his very last game in a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey, and he made a point to thank his wife, Ashley Harlan Roethlisberger, for her unwavering support throughout his NFL career.

While the Steelers finished the regular season with a 9-7-1 record, their playoff hopes were dead until the Las Vegas Raiders’ dramatic overtime win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Roethlisberger was clearly not expecting the Steelers to make it to the postseason, nor does he expect his team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

“We probably aren’t supposed to be here, Roethlisberger said on January 13. “We probably are not a very good football team. Out of 14 teams that are in, we’re probably at number 14. We’re double-digit underdogs in the playoffs. So let’s just go plan and have fun and see what happens.”

While Roethlisberger’s comments on the Steelers’ unexpected playoff journey were incredibly deflating, the former first-round pick from the 2004 NFL Draft was way more thoughtful and sentimental following what was likely his final home game at Heinz Field.

To commemorate the occasion, the 39-year-old posted a moving snapshot of his wife and children exiting through the tunnel for the last time, and the family photo quickly went viral on Twitter.

After dating on and off for five years, Roethlisberger married Harlan on July 23, 2011, and together they have three children: Benjamin Jr., Baylee Marie, and Bodie.

Roethlisberger Celebrated His 10-Year Anniversary Just Before the Start of the 2021 NFL Season

Big Ben hugs his kids after an emotional win.pic.twitter.com/oZUXp33fSz (via @espn) — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2022

On July 23, 2021, Roethlisberger tweeted out a heartfelt tribute to his wife of 10 years.

He wrote, “10 years ago I married the most amazing woman in the world. I am so thankful for her love, support, and her friendship. She has the biggest heart and anyone that knows her knows this. I love you Ashley, even more today then I did that day 10 years ago. — Ben.”

❤ pic.twitter.com/1YXbKaVYYq — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) July 23, 2021

Roethlisberger first met the woman who would become his wife in 2005 through Ashley’s brother, who’s a die-hard Steelers fan.

The Steelers quarterback was at training camp at Saint Vincent College when a fan, one of her two brothers, either Brandon or Brent, went up to Roethlisberger and introduced himself, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in 2011.

The two guys started talking which led the fan to introduce Roethlisberger to his sister, Ashley. Roethlisberger thought she was cute and asked her out on a date.

Flash forward five years and through two accusations of rape (he was never convicted), the couple tied the knot in Pittsburgh in front of more than 500 guests. Instead of gifts, the couple asked invitees to donate money to Ronald McDonald House and Children’s Hospital.

Roethlisberger’s Wife Does Not Have an Instagram or Twitter Account

Benjamin Jr. celebrated his 8th birthday with an outdoor family party last night, and he wanted to share his favorite photos with us: https://t.co/ZbmfpbeSjY #HappyBirthdayBenjamin 🥳🎂🎁🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/dtY7pr6ZsU — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) November 21, 2020

Ashley Roethlisberger does her best to stay out of the media spotlight. While she regularly attends Steelers games with her children in tow, she does not have an Instagram or Twitter account.

Somebody celebrated a birthday last night! Can’t believe it’s been 5 years already!! Watching you grow up has been both sad (especially for momma) and amazing. You have really grown up a lot and we are so proud of you. We love you, Bo. #HappyBirthday #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/gzVagKK8gK — BigBen7.com (@_BigBen7) May 27, 2021

All the photos shared of Roetherlisberger’s wife and kids are posted by Big Ben, who prides his marriage and the couple’s children as his greatest off-the-field achievements.

