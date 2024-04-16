Potential Steelers WR Trade Target No-Show for Offseason Workouts: Report

Other than adding Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins on league minimum contracts, the Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t made any noteworthy additions at wide receiver this offseason. While early in NFL free agency, the Steelers expressed interest in Tyler Boyd, the team has been slow to make him or another receiver an enticing offer. But their patience could possibly pay off because of the contract situation with Courtland Sutton.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Sutton failed to show up for voluntary workouts for the Denver Broncos on April 15. Although Sutton is not required to attend the workouts, Pelissero suggested Sutton is beginning to hold out for a contract extension.

“Broncos WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, per source,” wrote Pelissero on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sutton is going on his 10th starting QB in seven seasons and has only $2 million guaranteed left on his deal.”

Sutton broke out with 72 catches and 1,112 receiving yards during a Pro Bowl season in 2019. But then he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season and hasn’t been able to reach the 1,000-yard plateau again.

Sutton has been consistent, though, posting at least 770 receiving yards each of the last three seasons. He also had 10 receiving touchdowns with Russell Wilson as his quarterback in 2023.

Could the Steelers Benefit From a Courtland Sutton Holdout?

Jefferson and Watkins have been 600-yard receivers in the past, but not on a consistent basis. Last season, the two wideouts combined for only 351 receiving yards.

As the roster stands now, one of those two veterans or Calvin Austin III is the team’s No. 2 wideout behind George Pickens.

A lot of pundits have presumed that the Steelers will select a receiver early in the 2024 draft. That may very well be the case, but if it’s not in the first round, the Steelers could still need an upgrade at WR2 for the 2024 roster.

Sutton, who has eclipsed 700 yards five times in six seasons despite a revolving door at quarterback in Denver, would represent that. He had 59 catches and 772 receiving yards to go with his 10 touchdowns last season.

Sutton has two years left on his current contract. Typically, players with two years remaining on their deals don’t have much leverage in extension discussions. But if Sutton is steadfast in his desire for a new deal and sits out workouts once they become required, there could be an opening for the Steelers to buy low on the disgruntled receiver.

How Sutton Fits With the Steelers

The 28-year-old receiver is an obvious fit from a production standpoint. He hasn’t been the same down-the-field threat since his ACL injury, but Pickens plays that role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Opposite Pickens, Sutton could fill the reliable, possession receiver job that Diontae Johnson did for many years.

Additionally, Sutton has experience working with Wilson. In Wilson’s 29 starts with the Broncos, the veteran receiver posted 119 receptions, 1,576 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

Adding Sutton would not only make the Steelers offense more complete for its quarterback, it would give Wilson a familiar target on the field and friendly face for the locker room.

However, the big question the Steelers might have to answer if they pursue Sutton is whether they are willing to offer him a contract extension.

If Sutton pushes himself out of Denver, it will likely be to a team who will sign him to a new deal. With Sutton approaching 30 years old and Pickens’ rookie contract expiring in two years, it’s not guaranteed the Steelers will be interested in Sutton beyond his current contract.