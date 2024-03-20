Steelers Urged to Add National Championship Game Legend

Wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t keep his plan to meet with the Pittsburgh Steelers this week. Instead, he signed a 1-year contract with the New York Jets. But on March 20, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell encouraged the Steelers to target a different free agent wideout — Hunter Renfrow.

Barnwell called the Steelers the best fit for Renfrow in NFL free agency.

“Diontae Johnson has been traded to the Panthers, and while the Steelers signed Van Jefferson, the former Rams wideout hasn’t been effective for most of his pro career,” Barnwell wrote. “Renfrow would compete with Calvin Austin for reps as the team’s third receiver and return man.”

Renfrow is probably best remembered for his heroics in the 2017 national championship game. He caught 10 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 35-31 victory against Alabama. His final catch was a 2-yard touchdown reception with 1 second remaining in the fourth quarter.

The 28-year-old has also had a productive NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021 with 103 receptions, 1,038 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns.

Steelers the Best Fit for WR Hunter Renfrow?

Although he was identified as a “reliable” target during his draft process, scouts didn’t think too highly of Renfrow due to his lack of size and speed.

The Raiders drafted Renfrow at No. 149 overall in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

But Renfrow turned his reliability into a great asset. He posted more than 600 receiving yards during each of his first three NFL seasons. Renfrow also had at least 49 catches in all three of those campaigns.

During his 2021 Pro Bowl season, Renfrow led the Raiders in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He recorded career highs in all three categories.

With the Raiders acquiring Davante Adams following the 2021 season, Renfrow hasn’t been targeted as much in the Raiders offense the past two years. But he’s remained a reliable target, catching more than 70% of his targets.

As Barnwell mentioned, Renfrow is also versatile. He could also serve as a punt returner in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are in the market for a veteran wide receiver because George Pickens is the only wideout on Pittsburgh’s current roster who had more than 210 receiving yards in 2023. Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers on March 12.

Pittsburgh’s Remaining WR Options

The Steelers may be a great opportunity for Renfrow to receive more targets like he did a couple years ago. But he’s not likely to be Pittsburgh’s preferred free agent receiver choice.

The Steelers need a replacement for Johnson, who is talented enough to be a 1,000-yard wideout with a competent quarterback.

Renfrow is coming off a season with a career-low 25 catches and 255 receiving yards. He also didn’t have a touchdown in 2023. Renfrow posted those totals despite playing in all 17 games.

Although he does have punt return experience, DeAndre Carter replaced Renfrow as the Raiders punt returner last season.

The best fit for the Steelers is a receiver who has much more upside than Renfrow.

Pittsburgh expressed interest in Williams, scheduling a visit with him. But he is no longer available.

However, veteran Tyler Boyd is still on the free agent market. He doesn’t have returner experience, but he’s had much more steady success as a slot receiver than Renfrow.

While on “The Rich Eisen Show” on March 18, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac said the Steelers could be looking for a “bigger catch” at wideout. He wasn’t specific about who, but 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi reported on March 19 that the Steelers have shown interest in acquiring San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Acquiring Aiyuk would be costly from a draft pick and contract perspective. But Aiyuk would certainly qualify as a “bigger catch.” Entering 2024, Renfrow would not.

In five NFL seasons, Renfrow has posted 269 receptions, 2,884 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during 73 games.