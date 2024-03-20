Steelers Pressed to Consider Targeting Former No. 1 Overall Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already signed former Baltimore Ravens defenders Patrick Queen and DeShon Elliott this offseason. But on March 20, Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey argued the Steelers “must consider” another ex-Ravens defender — edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

Tansey included Clowney on a list of bargain free agents that the Steelers should target in NFL free agency.

“The Steelers filled out their depth at linebacker and corner with Patrick Queen and Donte Jackson and now they can fill the position opposite T.J. Watt on the front four,” wrote Tansey.

“Pittsburgh’s defense might have to be its strength in 2024 if Wilson or Fields struggle, so the more talent on that side of the ball, the better.” Clowney has spent the past three seasons of his career in the AFC North. Last season, he recorded 9.5 sacks with 19 quarterback hits, 5 pass defenses and 2 forced fumbles with the Ravens. From 2021-22, Clowney played 26 games for the Cleveland Browns. The Houston Texans picked Clowney at No. 1 overall in the 2014 NFL draft. How Jadeveon Clowney Could Fit With the Steelers

Clowney has experienced an up-and-down career since being the top pick ahead of other NFL stars Khalil Mack, Mike Evans and Aaron Donald. Clowney didn’t record his first sack until the 10th game of his career. He had just 4.5 sacks in his first 17 NFL contests.

But he broke out in 2016, making second-team All-Pro. In 2017, he reached 9.5 sacks with 21 quarterback hits.

From 2016-18, Clowney posted 24.5 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, 59 quarterback hits, and 4 forced fumbles. He made the Pro Bowl in each of those three seasons.

But over the next two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans, Clowney had 3 sacks in 21 games. He didn’t have any sacks in eight contests with the Titans during 2022.

Clowney bounced back, registering 9 sacks with the Browns in 2021. But sandwiched in between his 9-sack seasons of 2021 and 2023 was a 2-sack campaign in 2022.

The Steelers have a much more reliable pair of pass rushers with Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt. Highsmith has emerged as a force opposite the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

Watt and Highsmith combined for 26 sacks and 6 forced fumbles in 2023.

However, veteran edge rusher Markus Golden is an unrestricted free agent for the Steelers this offseason. If Clowney is truly a bargain coming off a career-high in sacks, then it’s worth the Steelers at least considering Clowney as a possible depth addition.

Other ‘Bargain’ Free Agent Targets for Steelers

Clowney was one of three free agents Tansey listed as cheaper veteran options for the Steelers on March 20. The other two were both wide receivers — Tyler Boyd and Josh Reynolds.

Linking the Steelers to bargains at wide receiver certainly makes a lot of sense. General manager Omar Khan sent the team’s second-leading wideout from 2023, Diontae Johnson, to the Carolina Panthers in a trade for cornerback Donte Jackson on March 12.

Without Johnson, George Pickens is the only receiver under contract for the Steelers next season who had more than 209 receiving yards in 2023.

Boyd has been a popular free agent link for the Steelers this offseason. During the first week of free agency, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly reported that a mutual interest existed between the team and Boyd. However, Kaboly tweeted on March 18 that the Steelers were “not 100% on board” with the idea of signing Boyd.

In 2023, Boyd registered 67 catches for 667 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns.

Like Boyd, Reynolds is 29 and posted more than 600 receiving yards last season. Reynolds also averaged 15.2 yards per catch and scored 5 touchdowns in 2023.

Either would be a decent short-term option for the Steelers at the No. 2 wideout spot. The team is also expected to target a wide receiver early in the 2024 NFL draft.