Terry Bradshaw Gets Roasted for Antonio Brown ‘Straitjacket’ Comments

Much to the bewilderment of the crowd at MetLife Stadium, Antonio Brown stripped off his jersey and waved goodbye.

For reasons unknown, the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was triggered. Against teammate Mike Evans’ urging to remain calm, Brown removed his jersey and walked away from his NFL career.

Per Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN, head coach Bruce Arians has had it with Brown. When asked after the game what led to the decision to cut Brown, Arians responded: “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”

It was as though Antonio Brown was playing a solo game of strip poker. First with the jersey and pads, then as he walked away from the bench, he removed his undershirt and gloves which he chucked into the crowd fans — all laughing at his expense.

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

Costly Meltdown

The outburst was a costly one. According to a tweet from Spotrac, an online resource that tracks players’ contracts, Antonio Brown needed:

8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus

55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus

Just one receiving touchdown to unlock yet another $333,333 bonus

These performance bonuses are called escalators and they’re written into most players’ contracts. These goals are often met in the final games of the regular season.

AB chucks jersey into crowd, runs off the field midgame https://t.co/gG96heB0TX — Allison Koehler (@AKoehlerNFL) January 2, 2022

Bradshaw Bomb

One of the first NFL analysts to react to Antonio Brown’s latest antics was ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

“If there’s no altercation and it’s just him trippin’ off because he’s not going to reach certain goals to get his bonus money of a million bucks, then they need to put him in a straitjacket and take him straight to some hospital to get him analyzed,” Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Gamebreak.

Terry Bradshaw on AB: “Put him in a straitjacket and take him to some hospital.” pic.twitter.com/4c4kMSluG3 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2022

NFL fans immediately took to Twitter to react to Bradshaw’s comments.

Sad to see Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan making jokes about this in the post game. Mental illness isn’t funny. — Joanne Gattone (@Joanne_Gattone) January 2, 2022

@_TerryBradshaw laughing about straight jackets and mental health isn’t going to track well. I thought you did good saying you do don’t know what to says you’re teammates painted you in a corner there and set you up for an off cuff comments — Benny Jeter (@BennyJeter) January 2, 2022

Big yikes from Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan laughing about AB and joking about him being put in a straight jacket. Pretty clear the guy is not well. We should be advocating for mental health treatment, not mocking those who need it. — Katy (@gokatygo) January 2, 2022

As looney tunes as I think AB is, maybe Terry Bradshaw shouldn't be the one to say he needs to be hauled off to the nuthouse. IJS. — Lisa “Ain’t the one” G-Let (@GilletteLD) January 2, 2022

NFL: De-stigmatize mental health help. NFL announcer, Terry Bradshaw: Put him in a straight jacket and commit him. — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) January 2, 2022

Terry Bradshaw should be the last person commentating on who needs a straight jacket. — Jp (@ChiefBigpalm) January 2, 2022

Terry Bradshaw maybe shouldn’t be saying AB needs to go a hospital in a straight jacket. The guy has shown a history of some mental instability, we shouldn’t be laughing at that. — KyLauRen12 (@KyLauRen12) January 2, 2022

One guy took a different approach to the situation.

Dear god, please give us back Betty white, and we’ll give you Terry Bradshaw — Pisces king (@abeyta_lorenzo) January 2, 2022

Some fans agree with Bradshaw’s assessment.

I agree with Terry Bradshaw, put him in a straight jacket and check him into the Nut House!!! — ANNA TANKSLEY (@109ANNATANKSLEY) January 2, 2022

As if we didn’t know already, Antonio Brown is a complete nut job. Terry Bradshaw said it best, take him away in a straight jacket. Idiot. @NFLonFOX — Dave Grant (@TheDaveGrant) January 2, 2022