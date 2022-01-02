Terry Bradshaw Gets Roasted for Antonio Brown ‘Straitjacket’ Comments

Much to the bewilderment of the crowd at MetLife Stadium, Antonio Brown stripped off his jersey and waved goodbye.
For reasons unknown, the ex-Pittsburgh Steelers receiver was triggered. Against teammate Mike Evans’ urging to remain calm, Brown removed his jersey and walked away from his NFL career.
Per Jenna Laine, who covers the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ESPN, head coach Bruce Arians has had it with Brown. When asked after the game what led to the decision to cut Brown, Arians responded: “I’m not talking about him. He’s no longer part of the Bucs.”
It was as though Antonio Brown was playing a solo game of strip poker. First with the jersey and pads, then as he walked away from the bench, he removed his undershirt and gloves which he chucked into the crowd fans — all laughing at his expense.
Costly Meltdown
The outburst was a costly one. According to a tweet from Spotrac, an online resource that tracks players’ contracts, Antonio Brown needed:
- 8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus
- 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus
- Just one receiving touchdown to unlock yet another $333,333 bonus
These performance bonuses are called escalators and they’re written into most players’ contracts. These goals are often met in the final games of the regular season.
Bradshaw Bomb
One of the first NFL analysts to react to Antonio Brown’s latest antics was ex-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
“If there’s no altercation and it’s just him trippin’ off because he’s not going to reach certain goals to get his bonus money of a million bucks, then they need to put him in a straitjacket and take him straight to some hospital to get him analyzed,” Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Gamebreak.
NFL fans immediately took to Twitter to react to Bradshaw’s comments.
One guy took a different approach to the situation.
Some fans agree with Bradshaw’s assessment.