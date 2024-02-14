49ers’ Jon Feliciano Reacts to Heated Exchange With Eagles’ Jalen Carter

A heated exchange between San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter has spiraled out of control on social media.

The two players trash-talked during their Week 13 regular season game, which resurfaced after the Super Bowl on Tuesday. It started when Feliciano called out teammate Spencer Burford for a missed block in overtime via social media though the veteran lineman apologized.

Please watch Spencer Burford (RG) and Colton McKivitz (RT) on this play. I won’t sleep tonight.

pic.twitter.com/6v0Pw42g4V — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) February 12, 2024

Carter decided that was the time to rehash his encounter with Feliciano from Week 13 — an exchange that escalated to death threats. The Eagles rookie wrote “same dude who spoke on my dead teammate and the reason I was emotional during our game” in his Instagram post.

Carter’s college teammate, Devin Willock died in a car accident when Carter had been racing Georgia football staff member Chandler LeCroy in January 2023 after the national championship game. The accident led to the deaths of Willock and LeCroy.

Feliciano responded Carter on social media and claimed Carter threatened him and his children and that he reported it to the NFL. The threats included “he was gonna murder me and my kids would never see me again” per Feliciano’s post.

“Then he continued for weeks posting my fam n reachin out to my friends,” Feliciano added..

Whether or not the NFL would take action remains to be seen. Trash-talking happens in games, but the content of and seriousness of the exchange plus the social media fallout could merit the league’s attention.

Feliciano and Carter also may not go up against each other next season as the 49ers and Eagles don’t play in the regular season for 2024. The two could meet in the playoffs, but Feliciano, who is a free agent, could sign elsewhere.

In addition, the fact that Feliciano publicly called out a teammate’s mistake after the biggest game of the season could be a concern for the 49ers despite the apology.

Jon Feliciano Doubles Down on Jalen Carter’s Comments

Feliciano admitted he laughed amid a penalty by Carter in the Week 13 game, which prompted the Eagles rookie to react. However, Feliciano doubled down on his allegations toward Carter via social media.

“If you dish it you gotta be able to take it. He talked about my kids, I made that reference. I lost a friend to an accident too, so I understand why he was upset. I did feel bad thought about apologizing until he started posting my kids on his IG [Instagram] then I had to get NFL involved,” Feliciano wrote.

Feliciano also posted an additional screenshot of himself with his children plus a message on the “X” post.

“The NFL has all the receipts. I’m pass all this tho. I hope the best for him. I take responsibility for my part,” Feliciano wrote.

Spencer Burford Addresses Jon Feliciano’s Post, Apology

Burford was thrust into action after Felicianio’s injury during the Super Bowl. A second-year offensive tackle, Burford admits he made a mistake on the play that led to a missed Brock Purdy pass to Jauan Jennings as the 49ers settled for a field goal in overtime.

“I should have just played within the scheme,” Burford told NBC Sports Bay Area on Tuesday. “I played on instinct. It was my fault. I don’t want anybody to put anything on Colton [McKivitz], whatever he has going on. Don’t blame him.”

Burford said he accepted Feliciano’s apology.