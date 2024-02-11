Does Nick Bosa Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Is He Married?

Nick Bosa isn’t married but he does have a girlfriend. The San Francisco 49ers defensive end has been romantically linked to Lauren Maenner for well over a year, per People magazine.

Whether you’re a fan of football or not, you’ve probably noticed the name Bosa on sites like TikTok. He is often the subject of videos meant to make women swoon. Bosa’s good looks is just one of the reasons that women often find themselves wondering if he has a girlfriend. And, unfortunately for some, he is off the market.

Bosa, 26, and Maenner may not be Instagram official just yet, but that may soon change — especially if he wins his first Super Bowl. Maenner is expected to attend Sunday’s big game and fans can expect to see her on the field if the 49ers manage to pull out a win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Bosa’s Mother Outed His Relationship With Lauren Maenner

Up until October 2023, Bosa and Maenner managed to keep their relationship completely quiet. However, it was Bosa’s mom, Cheryl, that ended up spilling the beans. On October 25, 2023, Cheryl uploaded a photo of Maenner alongside Amanda Kassdikian, who is the girlfriend of Joey Bosa.

“I love my sons gfs!!!” Cheryl captioned the snap, effectively outing Nick Bosa’s relationship. The comments on the post did not disappoint.

“Wait hold on a second, I am not in this picture I thought I was Nick’s girlfriend even tho I’m married,” one person wrote.

“Respectfully I should be your daughter in law,” someone else said.

In the time since, Maenner hasn’t been shy about sharing photos of herself at 49ers games, but she hasn’t directly tagged her boyfriend or posted photos of him or with him.

“Here for a good time,” she captioned a photo of herself at the game on December 11, 2023.

Lauren Maenner Is a Model Who Hails From Philadelphia

Maenner graduated from Temple University in May 2021.

“I have no idea how I am where I’m at right now. I owe this degree completely to my parents, who I gave daily headaches to and who I would call crying at 6am because my professor emailed me sophomore year and said I plagiarized my entire final,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time.

“Without their constant love and support I would not have this degree or the drive and ambition I have today. Temple, you chewed me up, spit me out and took every dime I had but here’s to my next chapter. Did that [expletive] from across the country. You’ll always be home Philly,” she added.

Maenner hails from Philadelphia and has been a big Eagles fan for most of her life. Of course, her allegiance has changed in recent years.

“Haha this is awkward,” she captioned a picture of herself decked out in 49ers gear while attending a game at Lincoln Financial Field in December 2023.

According to her Instagram account, Maenner works as a model. She signed with The Industry Model Management in Los Angeles as well as with NEXT Management. Not unlike her boyfriend, Maenner actually posed for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand.

READ NEXT: Hayley Erbert Seen for the First Time Since Her Second Surgery