49ers Urged to Sign Raiders WR in Potential ‘Cap Casualty’ Move

The San Francisco 49ers could see a serious shake-up at wide receiver this offseason with a Las Vegas Raiders WR being linked to a move. San Francisco has plenty to consider with Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel’s future, as well as Jauan Jennings being a free agent this offseason.

Which is partially why Bleacher Report’s scouting department has listed Hunter Renfrow as a potential addition. Renfrow has been quiet the past two seasons, but he is not far removed from his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

“The 49ers should also consider adding depth and/or an insurance policy for Aiyuk, who may or may not receive an extension this offseason,” the February 19 article states. “Given the win-now makeup of San Francisco’s roster, adding a veteran like Curtis Samuel or Hunter Renfrow—a potential Raiders cap casualty or trade target—should be considered.”

Renfrow was one of the Raiders’ primary weapons in the 2021 season. But he now seems likely to leave Las Vegas after dwindling production and usage. While a trade could work, the 49ers or any potentially interested team may wait and see if the Raiders release him.

If he is cut, Renfrow would be a great budget option for a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver. Plus, he’s shown the ability to have top-level seasons so “buying low” could lead to fantastic value.

Renfrow’s Raiders Run

Renfrow entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He was a key player during Clemson’s two National Championship runs in 2016 and 2018, and the Raiders wanted a proven winner. In his rookie season, the 28-year-old receiver was paying dividends.

Pro Football Reference states that he made 49 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. After another solid year in 2020, Renfrow went off in 2021. The former Clemson Tiger brought down 103 passes for 1038 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

After being named to the Pro Bowl, the Raiders paid him a two-year, $32.3 million extension. Unfortunately, he has produced at a fraction of his previous campaigns.

Renfrow missed 7 games in 2022 due to injury, catching just 36 passes for 330 yards and two scores. However, he played every game in 2023 but only got on the field for 35% of the team’s offensive snaps. He ended the year with 25 catches, 255 yards and zero TDs.

Renfrow Could Take 49ers WR’s Spot

If San Francisco decides against bringing Jauan Jennings back, Renfrow would not be a like-for-like option. Jennings is five inches taller than Renfrow and known for his ability to go up and get a pass.

While Renfrow doesn’t offer the same skillset, he is also respected for being a tough receiver through the catch. In fact, he only has six drops over the past four seasons and has a career catch percentage of 74.1%.

Mostly, the validity of this suggestion rests on the money. San Francisco is cash-strapped, and Jennings will probably want a decent raise after another solid season and a breakout Super Bowl performance.

Neither player should be expensive, but Jennings is likely due for more money while Renfrow is due for less. If Jennings prices himself out, linking up Renfrow with 49ers QB Brock Purdy could be a cost-effective decision.