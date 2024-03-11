Ex-Seahawks $22.5 Million TE Posts Message After Joining Rival Team

Following Pete Carroll’s exit, the Seattle Seahawks tight ends room underwent a major change. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, Seattle released tight end Will Dissly. And now, the 12s will say goodbye to Colby Parkinson.

Parkinson, the Seahawks fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, was a pending free agent. A few hours after the NFL’s legal tampering period opened on Monday, March 11, the 25-year-old was gone.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted, “Parkinson intends to sign a three-year, $22.5 million deal including $15.5 million guaranteed with the Los Angeles Rams, per sources.”

“Before playing at Stanford, Parkinson attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, which is right down the road from the Rams’ training complex.”

The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta called Parkinson’s exit the “first significant loss for Seahawks” in free agency. But for the Los Angeles native, he is hyped. “Coming back home!! God is good🙏🏼,” Parkinson posted. He also wasted no time changing the bio on his Instagram page to read, “NFL TE Los Angeles Rams.”

Coming back home!! God is good🙏🏼 https://t.co/35eTuNqR06 — Colby Parkinson (@CJ51) March 11, 2024

Spotrac.com projects Parkinson’s market value demanding a four-year, $26 million deal, so the tight end’s deal is on the higher end. One fan responded, “Holy overpay. Wow.”

According to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell, Seattle “attempted to re-sign him, but not at that price.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson explained, “His career highs are 25 catches, 322 yards and two touchdowns. So this payday is more about projection than past production. Parkinson is 25 years old and 6-7.” Henderson is noting Parkinson’s stats in 2022.

During the 2023 NFL season, Parkinson appeared in 17 games and made 1 start. He registered 25 receptions for 247 yards and two touchdowns.

Colby Parkinson Had ‘Nothing But Good Things to Say’ About Seattle



After the Seahawks season came to an end. Parkinson opened up about his pending free agency. “Just got to make sure I take care of my body, take this offseason seriously and see what the Lord has planned for me and go from there,” Parkinson said, per The Athletic’s Mike Dugar.

“I love Seattle. We’ll see what they do and what other teams come up with. I’ve loved my time here and I have nothing but good things to say.”

The Stanford alum appeared grateful for this four-year tenure in Seattle. He posted on Instagram after the Seahawks’ final game, “What a season! Thankful for the highs and lows and everything in between. God is good.”

After joining the Rams, Parkinson will now face his former team at least twice a year.

Seahawks TE Noah Fant Would ‘Love’ to Return to Seattle

With both Dissly and Parkinson gone, Seahawks general manager John Schneider still needs make a decision on tight end Noah Fant, who’s officially an unrestricted free agent.

While Fant put up career-low numbers in receptions (32), yards (414), and touchdowns (0) in 2023, his targets were limited. Fant had 20 fewer targets and 18 fewer catches than last season. “His snap percentage dropped from 59.9 to 54.6%,” Dugar pointed out.

However, the pass-blocking tight end made the most of his opportunities. Pro Football Focus gave Fant a 96.7 passer rating when targeted.

Fant told The Athletic after the regular season ended, “(I’m) obviously hitting free agency this year, and it’s kind of a cool thing, but I love it here. I’d love to be back, but we’ll see how things go.”

The 26-year-old sent a cryptic message on X, on March 1. “Patiently waiting 🙏🏾,” Fant posted.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Schneider explained that hiring an all-new coaching staff delayed discussions over roster evaluations. A decision on Fant should come soon.