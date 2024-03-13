Ex-Seahawks QB Drew Lock’s Wife Strongly Reacts to Giants Contract

The Seattle Seahawks are making major adjustments to their roster ahead of the 2024 NFL season. While quarterback Geno Smith is set to be the starter, Seattle needs a new backup.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport broke the news on Tuesday, March 12 that quarterback Drew Lock was signing with the New York Giants. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lock agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract.

One person who’s thrilled to see Lock join the Giants, is his wife, Natalie Lock. After the news was announced, Natalie posted a strong message of support.

“See you soon NY,” Natalie wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Damn proud of you babe.” She added in another post, “Ny Football Giants. Let’s Gooo!”

After several years of dating, Lock and Natalie tied the knot in April 2023 at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. On January 15, the couple welcomed their first child, Layton Andrew. Natalie posted on Instagram, “The sweetest little boy is finally in our arms & we are so in love! Our hearts are forever full🤍.. & to make this day even more special, he arrived on my grandma’s birthday. Our biggest blessing!”

Lock, drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, landed in Seattle in the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks are undergoing a major roster shakeup. Lock isn’t the only offensive player to exit this offseason.

Seattle also said goodbye to tight ends Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson, running back DeeJay Dallas, and guard Damien Lewis.

Drew Lock Lamented Not Being the Starting QB in Seattle

Before Smith was named as the starter ahead of the 2022 NFL season, Lock was a legitimate contender to be QB1. However, he, unfortunately, contracted COVID, “which severely hurt his chances” of earning the starting job, per SI. “Smith was likely already the favorite to land the starting job, but Lock’s absence and Smith’s efficient play all but sealed the deal.”

Ahead of the 2023 NFL, Lock made his Lumen Field debut during the preseason. “First game here as a Seahawk in my career,” he gushed. “I’ve never walked out there in a Seahawks uniform and played a snap. I had a blast. The 12s were definitely in effect… Overall, it felt great. To be playing football again. It’s weird when you go a whole year without taking a snap.”

With Smith dealing with bruised triceps and groin injury, Lock made two starts in 2023. During the Seahawks’ 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Lock completed 22-of-31 passes for 269 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. In Seattle’s 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, he completed 22-of-33 passes for 208 yards and 1 score.

Lock went 8-13 as a quarterback with the Broncos. In 24 games and 21 starts, the Missouri alum completed 59.3% of passes for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, numerous teams were interested in signing the 27-year-old quarterback. With the Giants, he’s joining the team as a backup. “New York is hopeful [starter] Daniel Jones is full-go by camp,” Jones posted. “Giants are also able to draft a QB with their first-round pick.”

The Seahawks are Urged to Trade For Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields But May Draft a QB in the Draft



Following Lock’s exit, it’s unclear how the Seahawks plan to replace him. Rumors have swirled for weeks that Seattle may select a new quarterback in the 2024 NFL.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson posted on Tuesday, “The chances of Seattle drafting a QB, perhaps already high, just went up. Still vets available to serve as QB2 behind Geno Smith, but they’ve viewed Lock as having starter upside. With questions about Smith’s long-term future, they need a potential heir and not just a pure backup.”

However, ESPN’s Louis Riddick urged the Seahawks to trade for Chicago Bears former first-rounder, Justin Fields. “Go and get Justin Fields,” Riddick posted to the Seahawks. “I have been saying it all day. You have one QB on the roster. Let him compete.”

With the trade price for Fields continuing to drop, CBS Sports’ Zach Gelb also encouraged Seattle to make a move for Fields. The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov also urged the Seahawks to consider the trade, however, he noted they haven’t shown “serious interest.”