Seahawks News: GM Reveals Brutal Truth Behind $30 Million LB’s Exit

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a major rebuild under new head coach Mike Macdonald. However, Seahawks general manager John Schneider is still calling all the shots.

One of the biggest surprises of free agency was watching linebacker Jordyn Brooks sign a three-year, $26.25 million contract worth up to $30 million with the Miami Dolphins.

Schneider had called retaining Brooks a “priority,” and the linebacker said he would “love to be back.” However, keeping the team’s former first-rounder simply wasn’t as important as retaining Leonard Williams. Seattle re-signed Williams to a three-year, $64 million contract.

Joining Seattle Sports’ Bob and Wyman Show on March 14, Schneider was pretty blunt about his decision to let Brooks walk.

“Leonard’s deal took a while and we knew Leonard’s deal was going to affect all of free agency,” Schneider explained. “[Miami] had a deal on the table [for Brooks] and we just couldn’t move as quickly as they could… We had prioritized Leonard ahead of the linebacker position at that point. So it’s basically like D-line ahead of a linebacker.”

While saying goodbye to Brooks hurt, business is business. “We’ve got to take emotion out of it and just do what’s best for the organization, and that’s what we did,” Schneider said. “We prioritized Leonard, Miami moved very fast with Jordyn, and again, they had lost out on a couple of people so they could move in a little bit quicker manner than we did.”

“You have to allocate your funds in a specific manner. You have to be flexible and try to understand what’s going on,” Schneider said of the linebacker market moving quickly. With Brooks, “Miami stepped up and swooped in there and did a great job of acquiring him. I’m excited to see him back healthy next year and going.”

Brooks agreed to terms with the Dolphins about seven hours after the NFL’s legal tampering period started. The 26-year-old told reporters on March 14 that “a few teams” pursued him, but Miami stood above the rest.

“It’s the best situation, as far as being on a winning team, a team that I thought was trending upwards,” Brooks said. “And a team that I felt I can use my services, playing middle linebacker. So, I think all those things played a role in it.”

Last season, Brooks tallied 111 total tackles, 5 quarterback hits, 4 passes defensed, and 1 interception for a pick-six. He also recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks in 2023, with eight total tackles for loss.

“Obviously the coaching staff that they have here and what they’re trying to get done, all those things real attractive too. So I think that’s pretty much why I chose it.”

The Seahawks Signed Former Bills LB Tyrel Dodson

After Brooks and Bobby Wagner left in free agency, Seattle was signed former Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019, during the 2023 NFL season, Dodson got his chance to be a full-time starter after Matt Milano got injured. In 17 games and 10 starts, he recorded 74 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed, and 1 forced fumble.

SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote of the 6-foot, 237-pounder, “Dodson graded out as one of Pro Football Focus’ three best linebackers in 2023, finishing with an elite 86.8 coverage grade that ranked ahead of Ravens All-Pro defender Roquan Smith.

“Along with a fantastic 10.6 percent run stop rate that ranked in the top 10 for linebackers, he produced 11 pressures and 2.5 sacks on just 41 blitz opportunities as well, posting a gaudy 26.8% pressure rate when sent as an extra rusher by the Bills.”