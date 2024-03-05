Seahawks $39 Million Star Posts Blunt Message After Surprise Cut

The Seattle Seahawks are overhauling their defense under new head coach Mike Macdonald. On Tuesday, March 5, the Seahawks announced they were cutting safeties Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, along with tight end Will Dissly.

All signs pointed to Adams getting released this offseason, and Dissly was considered a strong cap casualty candidate. However, cutting Diggs, a two-time team captain who had one year left on his $39 million contract, was a surprise.

Just before the news broke, Diggs hinted about his release on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Forever grateful,” he posted. A few hours later, however, Diggs shared another message on X. “Got fired on my day off. Damn,” the three-time Pro Bowler posted with a GIF from the movie, Friday. The post quickly racked up over 10,000 likes.

Digg’s blunt message had some humor in it, but it wasn’t inaccurate. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions, Diggs was traded to Seattle mid-season in 2019. He started 72 games in Seattle over the past four-plus seasons. Last season, he registered 95 total tackles, 5 passes defensed, and 1 interception. During his tenure in Seattle, he tallied a total of 18 interceptions.

Diggs was owed a $10.4 million salary in 2024 with a cap hit of $21.2 million. By releasing the 31-year-old veteran, the Seahawks clear $11 million in cap space for 2024.

You know that G that won’t ever change!! https://t.co/OU7HWv19DG — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 5, 2024

The Texas alum also sent a message to Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith on Tuesday. Smith posted, “My brother 4L,” to which Diggs responded, “You know that G that won’t ever change!!”

The Seahawks Save Approximately $35 Million Releasing Quandre Diggs, Will Dissly & Jamal Adams



With Diggs, Adams, and Dissly out, the Seahawks clear approximately $34.5 million in cash for the 2024 season, The Seattle Times Bob Condotta reported. They also clear about $25 million in cap space.

Adams still had two years left on his four-year, $70.5 million contract. Seattle gets stuck with $20.8 million in dead money by cutting Adams but will save more than $6.1 million against the cap in 2024.

As for Dissly, he was entering the final year of his three-year, $24 million deal, had a $10 million cap hit in 2024. The Seahawks save $6.97 million in cap space by releasing the 27-year-old tight end.

Seattle entered the offseason with approximately $7 million in cap space. After this trio of cuts,

The Seahawks are Predicted to Sign Safety Geno Stone

While the Seahawks still have Jordan Love under contract, they are firmly in the market for a new safety with Diggs and Adams’ exit.

Condotta wrote, “The Seahawks can use the cap space they are saving by cutting Adams, Diggs and Dissly to sign another younger, cheaper safety to start with Love in the back of Macdonald’s new Seattle defense. Such as, say, Geno Stone.”

“The 24-year-old Stone had a breakout season in 2023 playing in Macdonald’s Baltimore Ravens defense. Stone’s seven interceptions led the AFC last season. He’s heading into free agency next week. He’s in line for a huge raise from his rookie contract that just ended — but nothing close to what the Seahawks have been paying Adams and Diggs for less production the last couple years.”

According to Spotrac.com, Stone is expected to earn a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.