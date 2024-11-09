Simone Biles Sends Bold Message to President Biden After Trump Victory

The worlds of sport and politics have always had some crossover, though the overlapping section of that particular Venn diagram has perhaps never been larger than it was immediately following Donald Trump’s presidential victory on Tuesday, November 5.

Trump, who represents the Republican Party, defeated Democratic Party candidate and sitting Vice President Kamala Harris. As the new President-Elect, Trump will retake office in January 2025 after serving as president for four years between 2017-2020 prior to losing the 2020 election to current President Joe Biden.

Biden and Harris now have just over two months remaining in office. Team USA Olympic gold medalist and superstar gymnast Simone Biles issued a strong message to the current administration, imploring them to do the work they can over the next couple of months to secure rights for the country’s female population.

“Mr. Biden, I need you to stand up, straighten your back and make some things shake before your departure,” Biles posted to her official X account on November 6. “XOXO the women in America.”

Simone Biles Has Faced Intense Backlash From Portions of American Public Before

Biles is one of the biggest sports stars in what has proven to be a politically-divided America, and therefore is always at risk of alienating a portion of her fanbase by taking a political stance.

However, the seven-time gold medalist is no stranger to controversy. She faced plenty of her own during the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which were postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Biles withdrew from the Women’s All-Around Final during those Olympics due to the state of her mental health. She also eventually withdrew from multiple individual events.

“After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health. Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” a statement from the Olympic Games governing body said, per Olympics.com. “We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

But while the governing body was supportive, Biles faced intense scrutiny and criticism from fans across the world — though particularly fans in the U.S. — for her decision. Despite the backlash, Biles went on to capture four medals in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, including three golds and one silver.

LeBron James Joined Simone Biles in Lamenting Presidential Election Results

Biles was far from the only prominent American athlete to weigh in with disappointment on the election results.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who openly endorsed Harris leading up to the election, also sent a forceful message via social media following Trump’s victory last week.

“HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS [IS] MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!!” James captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding his 10-year-old daughter, Zhuri James. “PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DON’T NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”

Of course, James’ message went viral, just as Biles’ did. The public also met it with relatively equal parts support and backlash, essentially the same reaction Biles received.

But regardless of political leanings or the reactions/consequences of voicing them, one thing is becoming abundantly clear: American athletes are firmly entrenched in the country’s political discourse, and it doesn’t appear they’re going anywhere anytime soon.