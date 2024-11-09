LeBron James Sends Clear Message After Trump’s Win

Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James is one of the biggest names in basketball, but off the court, he also makes his beliefs known, including political beliefs.

Now, following Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris to get to the White House, James has sent a clear message about where he stands.

James took to social media the day after the election, on November 6, and commented on the results.

LeBron James Shares Heartwarming Photo With His Daughter

James posted a photo on Instagram holding his only daughter, Zhuri James, 10, with the caption, “HEAVY ON MY HEART & MIND THIS AM MY PRINCESS 👸🏾!! PROMISE TO PROTECT YOU WITH EVERYTHING I HAVE AND MORE!! WE DONT NEED THEIR HELP! 🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎”

The 39-year-old posted the photo and message just a few hours after the election results were called.

James had previously endorsed Kamala Harris in her run for the White House on October 31, also via a social media post. At the time, he posted a video on Instagram featuring clips from Trump’s speeches and the civil rights movement with the caption, “What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me.” Then, he added to vote for Harris.

Following James’ endorsement, writer Tania Ganguli of the New York Times noted that the endorsement wasn’t a surprise.

“Mr. James’ Democratic leanings are longstanding,” she said. “In 2008, he hosted a free concert by Jay-Z in Cleveland in support of Barack Obama’s successful bid for the presidency. He campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, introducing her at a rally in Ohio, and wrote an opinion essay supporting her campaign.”

LeBron James Back on the Court

James and the Lakers added insult to injury to the Philadelphia 76ers’ lackluster start to the season, beating the team 116-106 on Friday, November 8. James had 21 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds in his second triple-double of the 2024-25 season.

What was extra special is that James snagged his 114th career triple-double towards the start of the fourth quarter.

In a postgame chat with press, James spoke highly of his teammates and the chemistry they had on the court against the 76ers.

“Thought the ball was moving,” he said. “It was popping. Defensively, we’re really in tune with some of the things that we talked about. Our transition defense has been pretty bad (since) the start of the season and we really discussed that a lot before the game, on getting back, loading up, covering the basket first, finding the ball, calling out the ball, calling out the man and really communicating. I thought we did a good job of that for the most part of the game, but the ball was definitely popping.”

He also talked about being a role model for the younger guys on the team.

“I would hope that in some way, we’re mentors slash inspiration on how to play the game, how to approach the game, how to be professionals, how to be role models to the next generation,” he said. “So, we hope that we’ve left an imprint (on the) younger generation that’s coming up in our game.”