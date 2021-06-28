15 Best Tailgate Bike Pads: Compare & Save

Safely transport five to six bikes at a time with the versatile Yakima GateKeeper. It’s pricey but worth the splurge for its high-quality construction and user-friendly features.

Available in two sizes, the medium pad transports up to five bikes and fits most 53- to 61-inch wide tailgates. It’s compatible with many mid-size pickup trucks, including the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado. Upgrade to the large version to transport six bikes on a full-size truck with at least a 62-inch tailgate.

A large window in the center allows fast access to the truck’s rear handle. It won’t cover up backup cameras, either. The cover even folds into itself to stay out of your way if you prefer.

Both versions install easily and quickly, so you can head out at a moment’s notice. Installation is as simple as lifting up the bike, positioning it properly, and securing the frame using the built-in Velcro straps. With 9.5 inches of space between cradles, unwanted contact is virtually eliminated.

Rain or shine, the pads have the same tough nylon coating that offers weather resistance and long-lasting performance. Whether you’re transporting mountain bikes for women or expensive carbon fiber frames, an ultra-soft felt backing prevents your ride from getting scuffed in transit.