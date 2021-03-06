15 Best Electric Mountain Bikes for Your Money

When you’re tackling technical off-road terrain and impossibly steep climbs, a traditional mountain bike just won’t cut it.
Go bigger and bolder on your next ride with the best electric mountain bike for your money. We’ve reviewed and compared beginner-friendly budget bikes to high-end models from popular brands such as Trek, Rambo, Ecotric and Santa Cruz Bicycles to give you a wide range of options.
Need a bike that can handle snow, sand and mud? Browse our best fat tire electric bikes for year-round riding.
|
|Price: $3,699.99 Shop now at Trek
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $779.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $999.99 Shop now at BikeBerry
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $8,399.00 Shop now at Competitive Cyclist
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $899.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $1,259.99 Shop now at ECOTRIC
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,199.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $639.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $859.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $3,299.99 Shop now at BikeBerry
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $584.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $1,059.00 Shop now at BikeBerry
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $1,099.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $8,499.99 Shop now at Trek
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Trek Powerfly 4Price: $3,699.99Pros:
Cons:
- Built-in wiring powers bike lights
- User-friendly removable integrated battery system
- Ideal for singletrack and off-road riding
- Relatively heavy
- Fork isn't the best for aggressive trail riding
- Underwhelming tires and brakes for the price
The Powerfly electric bikes from Trek feature a dependable Bosch drive system that adds an extra kick of power when you need it most. From singletrack rides to your favorite off-road terrain, the 4 and FS 4 e-bikes will keep you riding strong.
It’s the most affordable electric mountain bike Trek has to offer, but that doesn’t mean the Powerfly 4 is any less capable on the trails. This bike is just as sensible for new riders as it is for more experienced cyclists. Compared to its pricier siblings, the Powerfly 4 has a slightly smaller battery and more basic, yet still very dependable, components.
A well-rounded selection of parts delivers the performance you crave without driving up the bike’s price tag. This is most evident with the bike’s sleek Bosch Performance CX motor, which boasts a durable magnesium motor body and 250 watts of power. While 250 watts might seem quite tame compared to some of the beefier 750 and 1,000-watt motors on our list, this Bosch motor delivers up to 85 Nm torque for increased power, especially at lower cadences, and tops out at 20 miles per hour. In other words, you’ll still take most of the credit for a hard day of work in the saddle while having that extra boost of power as a backup when you need it most.
A dependable Bosch Purion controller keeps you focused on the essentials with minimal disruption. In addition to Walk Assist, the controller offers a smart eMTB mode that provides the necessary power for your terrain.
Another noteworthy feature is the bike’s Removable Integrated Battery (RIB). A built-in handle makes it easy to remove and charge the battery. The battery is hidden inside the frame for maximum protection and can be removed without tools. Plus, this design makes it easier to install a water bottle cage.
A 10-speed Shimano Deore M4100 cassette (11-46) provides a greater gear ratio for your favorite trails, so you don’t have to worry about losing speed as you rapidly transition from a fast and flat track to a steep climb.
Other drivetrain components include a dependable 10-speed KMC X10 chain, FSA Bosch CK-220 (36T ring) crank with 165mm length, a 10-speed Shimano Deore M4100 shifter and a Shimano Deore M5120 rear derailleur.
No matter how rough or technical the terrain gets, the bike’s SR Suntour XCM 34 front fork with preload and lockout keeps you comfortable. The fork on the extra-small frame has 80mm travel, while the small through extra-large bikes boast 120mm travel. There’s also a slight difference in tires between the extra-small and small bikes, which run Bontrager XR3 Comp 27.5 x 2.35-inch tires, and the larger 29 x 2.30-inch tires on the medium through extra-large models.
Technical details aside, the Powerfly is a comfortable and confident bike that’s built for extended use on your favorite trails. Seemingly small details matter more when you head out for a day of exploring, such as Trek’s innovative built-in wiring that allows you to power your bike’s lights using the motor. There’s also plenty of room to install a rear bike rack and fenders.
-
2. ANCHEER Blue Spark Electric Mountain BikePrice: $779.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thumb throttle boosts bike's speed
- Shimano 24-speed gearing system
- Choice between two motors
- Only available in one size
- Doesn't come with fenders
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
There’s a reason why the ANCHEER electric mountain bike is so popular among budget shoppers. Actually, satisfied owners cite several noteworthy features.
Whether you’re commuting to work or exploring the local trail network, you can rely on the 24-speed gear system for maximum performance. With a top speed of 20 miles per hour, this ANCHEER electric bike is just as home on hills as it is riding through city streets. A thumb throttle quickly brings the bike up to a faster speed when you need it.
Choose between five levels of pedal assistance to ride smarter and longer, depending on the day’s itinerary. Blue Spark has a 36-volt 10.4Ah battery that delivers an estimated mileage range of up to 25 miles on throttle mode and 43 miles on pedal assist mode. A 350-watt brushless motor provides the necessary power while keeping the bike’s price tag in check.
Don’t be fooled by its entry-level status, as Blue Spark features a durable 6061 aluminum alloy frame and aluminum double-walled rims to keep you feeling confident on uneven surfaces. There’s just enough grip on the 27.5-inch wheels to head off-road.
A high-strength aluminum fork delivers a smooth ride on rough surfaces and has a lockout feature for optimal riding experiences on flat roads and trails. Some budget bikes have a very basic display, but ANCHEER provides a larger LCD display that shows your speed, battery level, cruise control, total mileage, single mileage and more.
This ANCHEER electric bike weighs approximately 53 pounds and can support up to 330 pounds. Although the bike is only available in one size, it should comfortably fit riders between 5’1″ and 6’4″.
-
3. Rattan Challenger Mountain Electric BikePrice: $999.99Pros:
Cons:
- I-PAS technology regenerates energy when you're not pedaling
- Powerful 350-watt brushless high-speed motor
- Goes 40 to 60 miles per charge
- Only covered by a one-year warranty
- Not well suited for technical trails
- Doesn't have hydraulic brakes
If you’re looking for the best value electric mountain bike in terms of overall bang for your buck, the Rattan Challenger stands out for its solid construction and efficiency. From its dependable components to the finest details, you’ll feel like you’re getting your money’s worth with this e-bike.
The bike’s 350-watt brushless high-speed motor is versatile enough for off-road adventures and your daily commutes to work. A dependable 48-volt 10.4Ah lithium battery keeps you cruising between 40 and 60 miles per charge, which means topping off the battery will be the last thing on your mind as you head out for a day of fun.
Even relatively tame trails can be unpredictable, but this bike’s sturdy 6061 aluminum frame handles those off-road challenges like a champ. An aluminum spring suspension fork dampens vibrations, while the bike’s stock CST 26-inch all-terrain tires cruise confidently along uneven terrain.
One feature that’s particularly noteworthy is the bike’s intelligent power assist system (I-PAS) technology. If you’re not quite up to date on your electric mountain bike terminology, this is a fancy way of saying the energy that’s generated as you’re cruising down a hill, gliding or braking is transferred back to the motor. The result is a system that’s 83 percent more efficient than your average e-bike.
The bike’s I-PAS mode is impressive enough, but it also has an electric-assist mode when you need that extra bit of power. You can switch off the extra assistance and just ride it as a normal bike.
Dependable Shimano components keep your focus on the road or trail ahead. You’ll find a seven-speed Shimano RD-TY300 transmission and a Shimano TX50 thumb shifter for smooth gear changes. The bike also stops on a dime thanks to its reliable front and rear 160mm mechanical disc brakes.
-
4. Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler MX Carbon CC S E-BikePrice: $8,399.00Pros:
Cons:
- Has several riding modes
- Innovative mixed wheel design
- Lightweight interchangeable 504wh battery
- Can't convert to a full 29-er
- Not available in smaller sizes
- Shimano display is quite compact
The appropriately named Heckler is sure to elicit jeers and taunts as you fly past your competition. From its lightweight and powerful Shimano EP800 motor with 85Nm torque and 250 watts of power, this electric mountain bike is built for long and rewarding days on your favorite trails. A top speed of 20 miles per hour is plenty fast for most riders.
Santa Cruz builds on its popular Heckler electric mountain bike by incorporating a mixed tire design that allows you to run a 27.5-inch rear wheel and a 29-er upfront for unmatched stability and control on even the most technical terrain. The manufacturer has kept the same moderate 445mm chainstay length found on its original bike for stable handling.
No matter how tough the terrain gets, a RockShox Pike Select+ fork absorbs vibrations for a smoother ride. With 140mm front and rear travel, you’ll feel balanced and in control on any terrain.
A 10-50t 12-speed SRAM XG-1275 GX Eagle cassette offers an expansive gear range to keep you in front on fast flats, grueling climbs, and everything in-between. An open design makes the cassette less vulnerable to mud buildup out on the trails and helps extend the life of the bike’s components.
The Shimano display shows the basics yet won’t intrude into your cockpit. A quick glance down shows your speed, battery level and mode. You can toggle between available Eco, Trail, Boost and Walk modes as needed.
-
5. eAhora XC100Price: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gets up to 80 miles per charge in E-PAS mode
- Regenerates energy in pedal assist mode
- Includes an LED light for night riding
- Cables stick out a bit in front
- Hard to install a water bottle holder
- Not for extreme off-road use
If crushing it on the trails is on your to-do list, the eAhora XC100 electric mountain bike can help you accomplish your goals. This electric bike is well-equipped without the extra bells and whistles that can put your dream electric mountain bike out of reach financially.
A removable 48-volt 10.4Ah battery adds extra power when you’re climbing or cruising. Getting up hills and powering along flats is easier with a 350-watt motor at your disposal.
There are three available modes: electric speed, sport and PAS. E-PAS mode allows you to ride up to 80 miles at a time by regenerating energy as you’re cruising down hills. Without E-PAS your maximum cruising range is still a respectable 50 miles per charge.
eAhora hasn’t really cut corners on this affordable bike, as is evident from the bike’s durable 6061 alloy frame. This time-tested material consists of magnesium, aluminum and zinc and is generally lightweight despite its robust construction.
Some electric mountain bikes count on their tires to soften the ride, but this ebike mtb absorbs bumps with its dependable aluminum fork with 100mm travel. Suspension absorbers cushion your ride even more. Grippy 26 x 2.0-inch mountain bike tires maintain a firm hold on rugged terrain for more confident off-road adventures.
A seven-speed Shimano transmission offers dependable shifting and smooth performance on the road and trails. There’s even a derailleur guard to protect the bike’s mechanicals from damage during a low-impact hit. Front and rear mechanical disc brakes with 160mm rotors provide responsive braking power.
An uncomfortable seat could cut your ride short, but eAhora has outfitted its electric mountain bike with a soft saddle for your cycling pleasure. There’s enough traction on the leather surface to avoid slipping in more aggressive riding positions.
An LCD backlit display with multi-function buttons keeps you updated with your speed, range, pedal mode, time and remaining battery life. It’s also waterproof for inclement conditions and is even password-protected to prevent theft. Other perks include an integrated five-watt LED light and a thumb throttle to give you an extra boost of power when you need it.
-
6. Ecotric Seagull Electric Mountain BicyclePrice: $1,259.99Pros:
Cons:
- Unique design with a straight upper tube mimics a flying seagull
- Front fork absorbs bumps
- Ecotric Smart LCD display
- Limited riding modes
- Quite heavy
- Only comes in one size
Its name might inspire you to head to the closest beach, but the versatile Ecotric Seagull Electric Mountain Bicycle is just at home on the trails. Ecotric gave the Seagull a straight upper tube to keep you comfortable and provide the flexibility you need for a fun day in the saddle.
Whether you’re pedaling along the shoreline or pushing the bike to its limits on a steep slope, the 48-volt 1,000-watt rear hub motor will get you where you need to go. A powerful 48-volt 13Ah battery keeps the bike going strong for up to 35 miles per charge. With an estimated battery life between 400 and 600 cycles, you shouldn’t have to worry about replacing the battery for quite some time.
A Shimano seven-speed gearing system provides the gears you need for hills, flats and everything in-between. The bike’s aluminum alloy frame is sturdy and responsive, even on the trails.
Instead of confusing riders with seemingly endless gearing options, Ecotric keeps it simple by giving you a choice between pedal assist and throttle modes. An Ecotric Smart LCD display shows the speed, mode, pedal assist level, odometer, battery life and more. Hydraulic disc 160mm rotor front and rear brakes keep you safe.
Although it only comes in one size, the Ecotric Seagull should fit riders between 5’3″ and 6’3″. The strong and dependable Seagull supports up to 265 pounds and can be outfitted with fenders for extra protection.
A more affordable alternative is the Ecotric Leopard Electric Mountain Bike, which has a 36-volt 500-watt rear hub motor and a 36-volt 13Ah removable battery. A Shimano Acera seven-gear transmission keeps you shifting smoothly on varied terrain.
-
7. NCM Moscow Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available with 27.5 and 29-inch tires
- LCD displays show battery life, speed and more
- Powerful 500-watt brushless rear drive
- Battery mount is prone to rattling
- Not tubeless compatible
- Doesn't have puncture-resistant tires
The NCM Moscow Electric Mountain Bike is one of the more affordable bikes on our list, but it’s packed with several impressive features for the price. Plus, you can choose between 27.5 and 29-inch wheelbases for optimal stability and control according to your height. The smaller 42.5-inch wheelbase fits riders between 5’4″ and 6’2″ while the 29-inch base best suits riders from 5’9″ to 6’4″.
Performance matters in the world of electric bikes, which is why NCM offers two versions of its popular bike.
Moscow has a 48-volt 13Ah battery and a Das-Kit brushless 500-watt rear-drive motor. A Suntour XCT fork dampens vibrations to give you a smoother ride.
Upgrade to the Moscow Plus for a slightly more powerful 48-volt 16Ah battery and a higher-level Suntour XCM fork. Tektro hydraulic disc brakes safely stop the bike; Moscow has dependable Tektro mechanical disc brakes.
Moscow is rated for 30 to 60+ miles, while Moscow Plus cruises from 30 to 70+ miles per charge. Both bikes are available in 27.5 and 29-inch versions with 2.25-inch tires. Each bike also weighs 57 pounds, which is about average for an electric mountain bike.
The best electric mountain bikes show the battery life, speed and other riding essentials as you go. Moscow has a Das-Kit L7 LCD display and the Moscow Plus has a Das-Kit C7 Advanced LCD display.
Whether you’re powering along flats or cruising up a hill, Moscow has 21 gears and a Shimano Altus seven-speed derailleur to get you to your next destination. Upgrading to the Moscow Plus gets you 24 gears and a Shimano Acera eight-speed derailleur. Both bikes have a 275-pound weight capacity.
-
8. Speedrid Orange Sunshine Electric Mountain BikePrice: $639.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top speed is 20 miles per hour
- Three working modes and throttle boost
- Durable aluminum alloy components
- Basic display
- Relatively heavy
- Smaller 26-inch bike doesn't have as many gears as the 27.5-inch bike
As far as entry-level mountain bikes go, this Speedrid electric bike is well-equipped for daily rides and off-road adventures. While its 350-watt motor isn’t enough for seriously steep inclines, the bike delivers a confident and uninterrupted ride on city streets and gentler off-road surfaces.
If you’re looking for larger wheels, consider upgrading to the 27.5-inch Blue Spark bike. This electric mountain bike has a larger capacity 10.4Ah battery that provides up to 30 miles per charge. Both bikes have removable batteries and are powered by 350-watt brushless motors. A top cruising speed of 20 miles per hour is sure to make you smile.
You’ll find three working modes along with an option to add more power using the throttle. Whether you’re taking off when the light turns green or you’re cruising on a quiet back road, an LED smart meter button lets you adjust the power mode accordingly.
Durability matters in the world of electric mountain bikes. Speedrid’s bikes share a lightweight and strong aluminum alloy frame. Double-walled aluminum alloy rims inspire confident handling. A high-strength front suspension fork dampens vibrations for a more enjoyable ride on rough terrain.
This entry-level electric mountain bike weighs roughly 52 pounds and has a 300-pound capacity. The recommended rider height is 5’1″ to 6’3″.
-
9. DJ Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dependable Bafang brushless 750-watt motor
- Mozo suspension fork system for trail riding
- Comes with an LED bike light
- Currently doesn't have regenerative braking
- Limited one-year warranty
- Doesn't have hydraulic brakes
More power generally means better performance, and that’s what you’ll get with the 750-watt DJ electric mountain bike. As if 750 watts weren’t enough, the bike has a hefty 1,000 watts of peak power. To put this number into perspective, most entry-level bikes on our list have a 350-watt motor. With so much power at your disposal, even the steepest climbs won’t hold you back.
DJ Bikes is a Canadian bike manufacturer that takes pride in building quality products. As a result, you’ll pay a bit more initially, but you’ll also have a bike that can last for years.
An LG lithium 48-volt 13Ah battery propels the bike up to 20 miles per hour. It also won’t run out of juice as quickly as some of the weaker batteries on the market. For example, you can ride the bike at maximum power for up to two hours. You can conveniently remove the battery with a key when it’s time to recharge.
This DJ electric mountain bike boasts several brand-name components, including a Mozo suspension fork system, Tun Gun suspension fork and a Bafang motor. A Shimano rear cassette with seven gears keeps shifting smooth and predictable without unnecessarily weighing down the bike.
A combination of CST 26 x 1.95-inch tires and heavy-duty alloy rims inspires confidence as you cruise through urban environments or head out for an extended trail ride. Wherever you choose to ride, the bike’s King Meter LCD display keeps you in tune with the bike’s battery life, speed, odometer, time and pedal assist level.
-
10. Macwheel Wrangler 600Price: $859.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame
- Front fork with preload and lockout
- Powerful 500-watt rear hub motor
- Only comes in one size
- Quite heavy
- Doesn't have hydraulic disc brakes
Rough terrain and steeper climbs could cause a less powerful bike to struggle, but Wrangler 600 has plenty of power thanks to its 500-watt motor. When the going gets tough, the motor kicks in and gives you the necessary confidence to keep riding strong.
A 48-volt 10Ah battery delivers up to 62 miles in pedal assist mode and up to 31 miles in electric mode. Lithium technology increases the battery’s efficiency without adding extra weight. This electric mountain bike has a respectable top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. An integrated LCD display shows your speed, distance, pedal assistance level and battery life.
The bike’s dependable Shimano Tourney RD-TY300D transmission ensures you won’t be hunting around for the right gear as you power up hills and cruise on flat roads. When the going gets rough, a front suspension fork with preload and lockout adjustment makes this mid-range e-mtb a comfortable choice on your favorite local trails. Tektro dual disc brakes safely stop the bike at a moment’s notice.
Off-road riding can get messy, which is why this bike’s cables are housed inside its frame. Not only will this prevent your cables from getting muddy and scuffed, it also reduces potential snags and damage. Plus, the bike looks sleeker when its cables are neatly tucked away.
A 6061 aluminum alloy frame makes this bike a sturdy choice for off-road riding. It’s still a pretty hefty ride at 65.7 pounds, though. The bike comes in one size and should fit most riders between 5’4″ and 6’3″.
-
11. Rambo Roamer Electric BikePrice: $3,299.99Pros:
Cons:
- Has double-wall rims without holes
- Dependable Sturmey Archer internal geared hub
- 750-watt Bafang motor with a peak rating of 1,000 watts
- Quite heavy
- Designed for taller riders
- Only available in one size
The Rambo Roamer is an electric mountain bike for hunting. From its striking Truetimber Viper Woodland Camo paint to fat four-inch Kenda Krusade tires, this bike is stealthy and dependable for off-road riding.
As with most fat tire electric bikes, Rambo Roamer is most at home in the mountains and on otherwise seemingly impossible terrain. Puncture-resistant linings minimize the risk of flats when you’re away from home. Double-wall rims keep you feeling confident on the trails. Unlike most rims, they also don’t have holes. This makes it less likely for water, debris, and mud to seep in and potentially damage your tires.
A powerful high-torque mid-drive 750-watt Bafang motor with a peak rating of 1,000 watts is plenty of power for steep climbs and tricky terrain. The maximum torque is 120 Nm, which translates to unmatched support when you need it. Full throttle mode puts explosive power at your fingertips.
The best electric mountain bikes have motors and batteries that work in harmony to create a well-rounded system. A powerful 48-volt 10.4Ah LG battery keeps you cruising up to 35 miles on a charge. What’s more, LG advertises an industry-leading 800 charges for every battery, which means you don’t need to worry about replacing it any time soon.
In an intriguing departure from the derailleur system found on most electric mountain bikes, the Rambo Roamer has a Sturmey Archer three-speed internal geared hub. There are several advantages to this system, including the fact that an internal gear hub requires less maintenance and is renowned for its longevity, as all the moving parts are enclosed inside the unit.
When you’re not taking advantage of the bike’s extra power in pedal-assist or full-throttle modes, you can switch it off and ride the Roamer as a traditional bike. It’s worth keeping the bike’s hefty 63 pounds in mind if you pedal without assistance, though.
No matter how bumpy the ride gets, the GT-MRK front fork dampens vibrations for a smoother ride. The aluminum alloy 6061 frame keeps you in control as you ride.
-
12. VIVI Electric Mountain BikePrice: $584.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes a mudguard and removable waterproof cable ports
- Brake power-cut protection for safety
- Has three working modes and boost mode
- Battery isn't very powerful
- Some competitors have longer ranges
- Not for aggressive trail riding
If you’re in the market for an entry-level electric mountain bike, the affordable VIVI electric bike is worth a close look. With 21 available speeds and three working modes, this versatile electric mountain bike caters to commuters and riders who are just getting into the sport.
The less expensive version has a 350-watt motor with a 36-volt 8Ah removable battery that generates a respectable amount of power for riding on and off-road. A more powerful 500-watt bike with a removable 36-volt 10.4Ah battery is also available.
This 350-watt bike offers a top speed of 20 miles per hour and a cruising range of up to 25 miles. The larger capacity battery on the 500-watt bike extends that range to 35 miles. There’s even a power boost mode when you need an extra nudge.
As a frequent commuter or outdoor enthusiast, you know that the weather doesn’t always cooperate. Removable waterproof cable ports add an extra element of convenience. The bike even comes with fenders to protect against spray on wet roads.
VIVI includes a handful of add-ons to make this bike an even more practical buy for your money. In addition to a front fork to dampen bumps, the bike also has an integrated light and a smart chip controller with brake power-cut protection. A built-in display shows your current mode and battery levels.
This electric mountain bike comes in one size and weighs 59.4 pounds.
-
13. X-Treme 300W Trail Climber Mountain BikePrice: $1,059.00Pros:
Cons:
- Includes a headlight and cargo rack
- Lower stand-over height makes it more accessible for a wider range of riders
- Front and rear disc brakes
- Doesn't have hydraulic brakes
- Battery isn't the most powerful
- Not intended for aggressive trail riding
The X-Treme 300W Trail Climber Mountain Bike is relatively light on technology and features, which is why it’s so popular among value-minded riders. This updated version offers several enhancements over the existing model.
One of the biggest changes is the stand-over height. Where the previous bike had a high stand-over height, this one has an 18-inch frame with a step-through design. In other words, it’s simply more accessible to a wider range of riders.
Off-road riding can be unpredictable, but the bike’s 300-watt brushless hub motor is a dependable source of power. You’ll also find a 24-volt battery that delivers up to 20 miles per charge. In terms of riding modes, you’ll find variable speed control (twist throttle) or pedal and power-assisted modes.
Stock 26 x 1.95 wheels keep the bike light and nimble off-road. This electric mountain bike also has a lightweight aluminum frame and weighs 52 pounds, which is relatively light for a mountain e-bike. Despite its lightweight frame, the bike can support up to 350 pounds.
As a mountain bike rider, you’ll appreciate off-road features such as a seven-speed Shimano Tourney gear system and a ride-dampening RST Carve front hydraulic fork. There’s even a shock-absorbing seat post to keep you comfortable on bumpy roads.
A more affordable alternative is the X-Treme 350W 36V TM-36 Mountain Electric Bike.
-
14. HOTEBIKE Electric Mountain BikePrice: $1,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 350-watt high-speed motor
- Battery is hidden inside the frame
- Aluminum suspension fork with lock/unlock switch
- Only available in one size
- Doesn't have a dropper post
- Narrow tires
Affordable doesn’t always mean boring, as this spirited electric mountain bike proves. A blend of power and thoughtful features for every type of rider makes this HOTEBIKE an accessible choice for anyone.
To give you an idea of what you can do on your affordable electric mountain bike, a 36-volt 350-watt high-speed motor offers plenty of power for paved surfaces and trails. There’s also a 36-volt 10Ah lithium-ion battery that’s neatly tucked away into the bike’s frame. Not only is the battery discreetly hidden from plain sight inside the frame, it’s also removable and lockable for added safety.
Whether you’re climbing a steep slope or trying to pass another cyclist on a flat road, the bike’s 21-speed gearing system keeps you on top of your goals. You can also choose between e-bike and pedal-assist modes when you need more power. A thumb throttle puts instant accelerations at your fingertips. Another option is to switch off the bike’s electric assistance and simply pedal as you would on a regular mountain bike.
An aluminum alloy suspension fork promises smoother riding over rough surfaces. You can also lock and unlock the suspension using a convenient switch.
Details matter when you’re spending a day in the saddle. An LCD display panel shows how much battery life is left so that you can plan accordingly. You’ll also see your distance, voltage, mileage and even the current temperature. Not only is the display backlit, it’s also waterproof in case you get caught out in the rain.
Don’t worry if you’ve lost track of time, as the bike has an LED light to safely guide you home at night. You’ll also find a five-volt 1A USB charging port to keep your phone topped off.
-
15. Trek E-Caliber 9.8 XTPrice: $8,499.99Pros:
Cons:
- Dependable Shimano M8100 Series groupset
- RockShox SID Select+ front fork with 120mm travel
- Smooth IsoStrut suspension
- Motor isn't the most powerful
- On the heavier side when used as a non-electric bike
- Doesn't have an integrated controller
Trek’s premium E-Caliber 9.8 XT is an obvious pick for aggressive trail riders. The bike’s renowned OCLV mountain carbon frame is reinforced in all the right places and tough enough to withstand impacts on the trail, including loose gravel.
A lightweight Fazua evation drive system keeps the bike running smoothly without any added bulk. In fact, a slender in-tube solution makes it less obvious that you’re cruising on an ebike mtb. A 250-watt motor minimizes the bike’s weight for those epic climbs.
One unique feature that really sets the E-Caliber apart is its removable drivepack. You can easily slide it out when you don’t need it and save yourself an extra 6.4 pounds out on the trails. Plus, the space doubles as extra storage when you’re not using the battery.
Suspension matters when you head to the trails. The E-Caliber shares the same IsoStrut suspension as Trek’s popular Supercaliber mountain bike. Trek has outfitted its E-Caliber with a RockShox SID Select+ front fork with 120mm travel to keep you riding smoothly. The SID Select+ features a Charger 2 RL damper with two compression settings along with a tunable DebonAir spring. With 60mm of rear travel, you’ll find an appropriate blend of comfort without the added weight of a full suspension system.
A time-tested Shimano M8100 Series groupset provides smooth and confident shifting and the necessary braking power for sudden stops. Maintenance is straightforward, so you can spend more time out and about.
No matter how tricky the trail gets, you can depend on the bike’s smart Black Pepper software to respond immediately as you begin to pedal. Power is distributed evenly over a wide cadence range for a more personalized riding experience.
This bike is available in sizes ranging from small to extra-large and should comfortably fit most riders between 5’0.2″ and 6’5.2″.
A more affordable yet still well-equipped alternative is the E-Caliber 9.6. If you’re looking for the best electric mountain bike for your money, check out the Trek E-Caliber 9.9 XX1 AXS, which rides like an XC racing bike and is loaded with premium features such as RockShox SID Ultimate fork with 120mm travel, OCLV Mountain Carbon frame, SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS smart wireless drivetrain and a Fazua drive pack with a 250-watt Fazua Evation 1.0 motor.
What Is the Best Electric Mountain Bike?
The best electric mountain bike is more than just a bike with a motor. Just as non-electric mountain bikes vary greatly, so do electric mountain bikes. The best electric mountain bike for your money might be the latest fully-loaded ride or a budget-friendly alternative that covers the basics.
On one end sits the Trek E-Caliber 9.8 XT, which caters to aggressive trail riders who want a bit of extra power to get through a rewarding day of off-road riding. While the bike's 250-watt motor might sound weak, it could be right for you if you're just looking for some assistance.
Alternatively, the ANCHEER Blue Spark Electric Mountain Bike is a solid budget ride. This ANCHEER electric bike is powered by an efficient 350-watt brushless motor and has 24-speed gearing and five pedal assistance levels. Plus, you can cruise up to 43 miles using the energy-saving pedal assist mode.
Is an Electric Mountain Bike worth It?
Whether you need an extra push to avoid overexerting yourself on steep slopes or you're trying to conserve energy by cruising on flat surfaces, there are plenty of advantages to owning an electric mountain bike.
Not convinced? An author on alysion.org breaks down the numbers to show how beneficial a motor-powered mountain bike can be.
The average 150-pound rider on a mountain bike without suspension has to put out 594 watts to sustain an average speed of 20 miles per hour with a 10 mph headwind. Even a one percent slope requires an output of 299 watts under those same conditions. To maintain that same speed up a 10 percent slope, you'll need to generate a mind-blowing 1145 watts.
These conditions can quickly lead to fatigue, even if you're in pretty good physical shape. An electric mountain bike is definitely worth it if you want to maximize your time on the trails.
What Is the Best Value Electric Mountain Bike?
The best value electric mountain bike varies greatly from one rider to the next. If you're just getting into the sport and are looking for a quality entry-level bike, you might not need a premium bike with high-end components.
If you're shopping for an affordable entry-level e-MTB, one of our favorites is the Rattan Challenger, which has a 350-watt brushless high-speed motor and cruises up to 60 miles per charge. Regenerative I-PAS technology keeps you riding for longer without worrying about losing battery power out on the trails.
Alternatively, the Santa Cruz Bicycles Heckler MX Carbon CC S E-Bike is a high-level electric mountain bike that's definitely worth the splurge if you're into aggressive trail riding.
How Much Is an Electric Mountain Bike?
You can expect a basic e-bike to set you back between $400 and $3,000, according to CostHelper.com. A high-end e-bike can cost much more. Outside of maintenance, one of the highest additional costs is often a replacement or backup battery, which can retail for several hundred dollars.
See Also:
- 11 Best MIPS Bike Helmets for Cycling
- 11 Best Folding e-Bikes: Compare & Save
- 11 Best e-Bike Conversion Kits
- 9 Best SPD Pedals for Cycling: Compare & Save
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.