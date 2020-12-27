Bruce Arians Reacts to Ending Playoff Drought: “It’s Just the Beginning”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians hopes his team’s sweating at the NFL’s big dance will require extra T-shirts and hats.

“It’s just the beginning,” Arians said in the postgame press conference on Saturday after a playoff-clinching win over the Detroit Lions. “Our goal when we started out, especially in this year, was just get in the dance, and, now, it’s win 11 games.”

Arians called a playoff-clinching game a “hat and T-shirt game” earlier in the week as the Bucs (10-5) sought to end a 13-year playoff drought. The Bucs justified submitting an order for the new swag early on in throttling the Lions 47-7. Tampa switched a season-long trend of slow starts and jumped out to a 13-0 first quarter lead and buried the Lions in the second quarter with another 21 points.

“Our guys did a great job of preparing,” Arians said on Saturday. “You could feel this was a playoff practice week even with the holidays.”

Bucs players gifted a long-suffering fan base with no doubt about clinching a playoff spot, posting its largest margin of victory this season. Quarterback Tom Brady erupted for 348 yards passing and four touchdown passes — in the first half. Backup Blaine Gabbert then made the most of his reps with 143 yards and two touchdowns.

No Slowing Down

Brady and the starting offense picked up right where they left off in Atlanta.

He led the Bucs to five scoring drives in the second half, rallying to a 31-27 victory in Week 15. That means the Brady-led Bucs outscored opponents 65-10 in their last two halves of play.

“We’ve attacked more and kept a really nice mix of protections, running the ball, taking our shots down the field, and making first downs on first and second down,” Arians said in Saturday’s press conference. “We’re an explosive football team. When we can keep Tom standing, he’s going to deliver for us.”

READ NEXT: Tom Brady Sends Key Message for Bucs’ Final Games