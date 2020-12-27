NFL Playoff Standings 2020-21: NFC & AFC Picture for Week 16

The start of Week 16 already provided a few revelations for the NFL playoff picture, particularly in the NFC South. The Buccaneers punched their ticket to the postseason, while the Saints locked up the NFC South title. Miami pulled off a miraculous comeback against the Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive while officially eliminating Las Vegas from postseason contention.

The following teams have locked up a playoff berth heading into Sunday’s games: Chiefs, Bills, Steelers, Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Buccaneers. All eyes in the NFC are on the Seahawks-Rams matchup as Seattle has an opportunity to clinch the division title with a win over Los Angeles. We have a rare cross-conference matchup with two contenders as the Packers host the Titans. Tennessee can clinch a playoff berth with an upset over Green Bay as the Packers look to keep hold of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The NFC East is far from the toughest NFL division but the top team still secures the No. 4 seed along with a home playoff matchup. The Cowboys are looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as they take on the Eagles. Washington needs a win over Carolina along with the Giants to lose or tie the Ravens to win the division in Week 16.

Here is a look at the NFL playoff picture in the NFC and AFC. We will continue to update the playoff standings as more Week 16 games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 11 3 0 2. Saints* 11 4 0 3. Seahawks* 10 4 0 4. Washington 6 8 0 5. Buccaneers* 10 5 0 6. Rams 9 5 0 7. Cardinals 8 7 0 8. Bears 7 7 0 9. Cowboys 5 9 0 10. Giants 5 9 0 11. Eagles 4 9 1

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Arizona Cardinals vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Buccaneers 10 5 0 2. Rams 9 5 0 3. Cardinals 8 7 0 4. Bears 7 7 0 5. Cowboys 5 9 0 6. Giants 5 9 0 7. Eagles 4 9 1

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

TEAM W L T 1. Chiefs* 13 1 0 2. Bills* 11 3 0 3. Steelers* 11 3 0 4. Titans 10 4 0 5. Browns 10 4 0 6. Colts 10 4 0 7. Dolphins 10 5 0 8. Ravens 9 5 0 9. Raiders 7 8 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 7 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Indianapolis Colts vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Browns 10 4 0 2. Colts 10 4 0 3. Dolphins 10 5 0 4. Ravens 9 5 0 5. Raiders 7 8 0

