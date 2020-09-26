Florida Executive Order Opens Buccaneers’ Stadium Doors

In a turn of events, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow fans in their stadium starting in Week 4 against the Chargers.

“The safety of all involved has been our No. 1 priority throughout this process,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford (via the team’s website). “There simply is no way to replicate the energy and excitement that our fans provide for our players on the field. We remain thankful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside our most passionate fans at Raymond James Stadium.”

The franchise had previously planned to allow fans starting in Week 6. The move was spurred by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issuing an executive order to move the state into the last phase of their reopening plan.

“We have been working tirelessly with local and state authorities, as well as medical experts, to ensure a safe environment at Raymond James Stadium,” said Ford. “We are ready and excited to welcome our fans back.”

Details on Which Fans Will Be Allowed?

The Bucs will allow their “longest-tenured season pass members” to buy tickets to next week’s game “in recognition of their loyalty to the team.”

For the Chargers game, season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the first opportunity to purchase a limited number of tickets beginning on Oct. 1. The Buccaneers will have a Priority Presale for the rest of their 2020 home schedule, with season pass members who kept their 2020 season pass payments as a credit towards 2021 having the opportunity to purchase limited tickets for up to two games. The Priority Presale will begin on Monday, Oct. 5, following the Chargers game. Additional sales may occur in the future based on availability and tenure.

Brady’s First Bucs Game With Fans Comes on Sunday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will play in front of fans for the first time on Sunday when the team travels to Denver. The Broncos have been permitted to have 7.5% capacity (5,700 fans).

“We are not back to normal. Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different this year. In addition to mask and social distancing requirements, seating will be done in small pods and sections will be broken into groups,” VP of Strategic Initiatives Britney Bowlen said earlier this month. “Our organization is hopeful that this is the start to gradually increasing fans at Broncos games this season, but we understand that that takes the entire community, both on game days and in our daily lives doing our part.”

After the trip to Denver, the Buccaneers play the Chargers at home (now with fans) and the Bears in Chicago (no fans) before a home matchup with the Packers.

Buccaneers Upcoming Schedule

Week 3 – Denver Broncos

Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 – Chicago Bears

Week 6 – Green Bay Packers

Week 7 – Oakland Raiders

Week 8 – New York Giants

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints

Week 10 – Carolina Panthers

Week 11 – Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 – Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 – Detroit Lions

Week 17 – Atlanta Falcons

