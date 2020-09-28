Buccaneers WR Suffers Another Injury, Gronk’s Role Increases in Win

In the first game that both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans were both healthy and on the field together, the Buccaneers flashed their potential, demolishing the Buccaneers by a score of 28-10.

While the offense looked spy with all of its parts together, that didn’t last long. Godwin left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is not known at this time.

“It’s never good to injure yourself and then fly for four hours or three hours – whatever it’s going to be – getting home. We’ll have to wait and see,” head coach Bruce Arians said of the injuries suffered by Godwin and Sean Murphy-Bunting, who suffered hamstring and groin injuries in the contest (via ESPN’s Jenna Laine).

Prior to leaving the game, Brady connected with Godwin on a 10-yard touchdown. He had a total of five catches for 64 yards on the day.

Chris Godwin reminding people of his connection with Tom Brady 🙌#NFL | #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/D0MYuuvyi0 — Pro Football Action🏅 (@ProFootballAct) September 27, 2020

“A heck of a job by Chris [Godwin] getting it in the end zone and turning that into a touchdown,” Arians said of the play after the game (via the Taylor Jenkins of the Pewter Report). We’ve started fast in every ball game. We get a lead and we have to develop a better finish, I won’t say a killer instinct, just a finish.”

Gronk Has His Best Game as a Buccaneer

If you listened to Rob Gronkowski’s comments earlier in the week, you’d wonder what he was doing on Sunday. Gronk told reporters that he had one job to do for the team.

“I’m a blocking tight end. I came here to block, baby,” Gronkowski joked on Friday (via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com).

The former Patriot entered the Week 3 contest with a total of just two catches on four targets, netting a measly 11 yards. On Sunday, Gronkowski put in extra work, catching six passes for 48 yards while leading the team in targets (7).

“Again, this was one of those teams that was going to double-team Mike [Evans] the entire game and that opens it up for the guys inside,” Arians said. “So I really liked the way that we improved in that area, getting the guys open and catching the ball and delivering it to them. If they’re going to double Mike, those guys have to show up.”

Tom Brady looked sharp when targeting Gronk and his other weapons throughout the game. There were some that believed Brady could no longer through the ball the down the field and the 43-year-old quieted some of those concerns on Sunday, tossing three touchdowns while going 25-for-38 on his way to 297 yards.

Arians call this Brady’s most impressive game as a Buccaneer. “I think so far for sure. We put a lot on him today and he delivered,” Arians said.

Anyone who thinks Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady is washed up is simply: A. Trying to make a stupid hot take for clicks.

B. Isn't watching #Bucs games.

C. A FOOL.

D. All of the above. — PewterReport (@PewterReport) September 27, 2020

Buccaneers Upcoming Schedule

Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 – Chicago Bears

Week 6 – Green Bay Packers

Week 7 – Oakland Raiders

Week 8 – New York Giants

Week 9 – New Orleans Saints

Week 10 – Carolina Panthers

Week 11 – Los Angeles Rams

Week 12 – Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – Minnesota Vikings

Week 15 – Atlanta Falcons

Week 16 – Detroit Lions

Week 17 – Atlanta Falcons

You can follow Chris Crouse on Twitter at @NBACrouse and stay up to date with the latest in Tampa Bay via the Heavy on Buccaneers Facebook Page.