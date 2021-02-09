9 Most Forgiving Drivers for New Golfers

Who doesn’t want a more forgiving driver in their golf bag? And if you’re in the market, then you’re in the right place because assembled a list of some of the most forgiving drivers to help make your choice that much easier.
And a few on the list are brand new for 2021, including from Callaway, TaylorMade, and Cobra. We also have some past models that are still extremely effective today. So take a look at the pros and cons and see which is the best fit for you.
1. Callaway Big Bertha B21 DriverPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) designed Flash Face SS21 gets faster ball speeds across a larger area
- Club head shape designed to reduce slices and improve the launch angles
- Jailbreak technology combines with the lightweight carbon crown to raise the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness
- A bit on the pricey side
- There are no interchangeable weights like other Callaway models
- The offset might take some time getting used to
Callaway is long known for having some of the most forgiving golf clubs, and the Big Bertha B21 Driver certainly falls in line with that.
This club is riddled with Callaway’s innovative technology, highlighted by the A.I. designed Flash Face SS21, which promotes faster ball speeds on a larger area of the face. And faster ball speeds usually leads to greater distances. The unique shape of the club head has an added draw bias to help cut down on slices.
There are also two internal “Jailbreak” bars that connect the sole to the Triaxial Carbon Crown which combine to promote faster speeds. The light carbon allows the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to be positioned higher and that gives extra forgiveness, even on off-center hits.
This is Callaway’s first high launch driver to feature a low and forward Center of Gravity (CG), which lowers the spin. These combine to promote more consistent ball flight, more accuracy, and better distance.
The Callaway Big Bertha B21 Irons are also available, which are easy-to-hit, forgiving, and designed for distance, everything a new golf needs to gain confidence.
Find more Callaway Big Bertha B21 Driver information and reviews here.
2. TaylorMade SIM2 Max D (Draw) DriverPros:
Cons:
- Forged Ring Construction is made from lightweight, yet strong, aluminum and joins the entire club for maximum balance and forgiveness
- SIM Inertia Generator promotes faster club speeds by using geometry and aerodynamic analytics
- Speed Injected Twist Face promotes faster ball speeds and greater distances
- On the pricey side
- This is a brand new club, so not much is known about it yet
- While forgiving, some users might not want the built-in draw bias
These days, the most forgiving drivers seemed to packed full of inventive technology and that’s exactly what the TaylorMade SIM2 Max D does. The D stands for Draw, and this driver has a built-in draw bias to help reduce slices.
The new Forged Ring Construction joins the entire club, beginning with the rear weighting (22 grams), carbon sole, crown, and the milled cup face. The asymmetric sole and SIM (Speed In Motion) Inertia Generator combine to promote faster club speeds and a lower Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch.
Other highlights include the Speed Injected Twist Face which promotes faster balls speeds across a wider area of the face, while provided maximum forgiveness, even on off-center hits. The Thru-Slot Speed Pocket offers more forgivenes when contact is made lower on the face.
The SIM2 Max D has a 18 percent larger face size than the original SIM Max D model.
Browse a wider selection of TaylorMade drivers for more options.
Find more TaylorMade SIM2 Max D (Draw) Driver information and reviews here.
-
3. Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo DriverPros:
Cons:
- Turbocharged Cup Face provides a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) for faster ball speeds and greater distances
- HiBore Crown and light hosel lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and more consistent ball flight
- Deep weighting sole pad increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) to provide maximium forgiveness, even on miss-hits
- There is no adjustable weighting or way to adjust the loft
- It might take some users time to get used to the look at address as it sits slightly shut
- Some users felt it's too loud on contact
The Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver is all about helping the golfer get the ball in the air, while not sacrificing distance and accuracy.
The HB is this club is for “HiBore” and this redesigned crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) 2.2mm and combines with the ultralight hosel to keep the weight low resulting in easier, higher launch. The Turbocharged Cup Face increases the Coefficient of Restitution (COR), or energy transfer the club to the ball, over a larger area for faster ball speeds and greater distances off the tee.
As for forgiveness, the deep weighting increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) which results in straighter, more consistent drives, even on miss-hits.
Having trouble getting out to the driving range? Then check out our picks for the top golf impact screens and get your practice sessions in at home whenever you’d like.
Find more Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Driver information and reviews here.
-
4. Callaway Epic Max DriverPros:
Cons:
- A.I. designed Flash Face SS21 promotes faster ball speeds across a larger area for extra distance
- Deep Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for easier launch
- 16 gram perimeter weighting in the back combines with OptiFit hosel to get your preferred ball flight
- It's a bit pricey
- While it's geared toward higher handicap players, the adjustable weight and loft might take some time to figure out
- Not available until February 18, but you can pre-order
Touted by Callaway as one of their most forgiving drivers, the Epic MAX is new for 2021 and features tons of advanved technology designed to keep your golf ball in the fairway without sacrificing speed and distance.
Another one of Callaway’s drivers designed by Artificial Intelligence, the Epic MAX uses a stronger Triaxial Carbon material that is 19 grams lighter than titanium so you can expect faster speeds, and in turn, more distance. The driver has a low, deep Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and mid spin and a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI), which provides extra forgiveness even on miss-hits off the unique Flash Face SS21. The Jailbreak Speed Frame also promotes faster speeds across a wider area of the face.
The club features a 16 gram adjustable sliding rear and that combines with the OptiFit hosel enabling you to change up to 20 yards of desired ball flight. It also has a built-in draw bias.
Check out our recommendations for the top golf mats for home use if you have a net and can’t get to the range.
Find more Callaway Epic Max Driver information and reviews here.
-
5. TaylorMade M6 DriverPros:
Cons:
- Speed Injected Technology maximizes ball speed for added distance
- Twist Face has a corrective face angle for extra forgiveness on off-center shots
- Aerodynamic head shape for faster club speeds and more distance
- There is no option to adust the weight of the club
- There is no built in draw bias
- It's an older model so quantities might be limited
An older model, but still a goodie (it made the Golf Digest Hot List gold squad), the TaylorMade M6 Driver comes at good value and features technology designed to help keep your tee shots in the fairway.
The Twist Face technology gives the face of the club a curved angle, which provides extra forgiveness off-center hits. The Speed Injected Technology is designed to optimize the Coefficient of Restitution (COR), or energy transfer from the club to the ball, for blazing speeds and more distance.
Another highlight is the Inertia Generator, which features an aerodynamic head for increased club speeds. The club has 46 grams of weight low and back for higher launch. And the Hammerhead 2.0 slot has a larger sweet spot, making it more forgiving.
If you have a bad slice, the TaylorMade M6 D-Type has a built-in draw bias. The construction is designed to make it appear more open at address, which results in a more closed club face on contact.
In the market for new irons? If so, check out our picks for the best TaylorMade irons available right now.
Find more TaylorMade M6 Driver information and reviews here.
-
6. Cobra Golf King Speedzone Xtreme DriverPrice: $349.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- CNC Milled Infinity Face creates faster balls speeds over a wider area
- 360 carbon wrap crown provides maximum forgiveness
- Low, deep Center of Gravity (CG) allows for higher launch and less spin
- Oversized profile might be too bulky for some users
- There is no adjustable weighting
- It's an older model so quantities might be limited
The Cobra King Speedzone Xtreme is one of the most forgiving drivers thanks to its oversized profile, high Moment of Inertia (MOI) and other technology geared for mid- and high-handicappers.
The CNC Milled Infinity Face increases the milled area by 95 percent and allows for faster ball speeds over a larger area for extra distance. The T-Bar Speed Chassis creates a light yet strong frame for better feel and stability. The 360 Carbon Wrap Crown covers 50 percent of the club and provides ample forgiveness, while the Speedback Weighting lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher launch and less spin.
Are you a fan of walking the course? Then take a peek at these comfortable golf shoes made for walking.
Find more Cobra Golf King Speedzone Xtreme Driver information and reviews here.
-
7. Cobra Radspeed XD DriverPrice: $448.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Radial weighting promotes straighter drives and helps reduce slicing
- T-Bar Speed Chassis lowers the weight by 7 grams for faster club and ball speeds and greater distance
- 14 grams of weight in the back provides maximum forgiveness even on miss-hits
- On the pricey side
- Not available until February 12, but you can pre-order
- It's a brand new club so not much is known about it
The newest line of Cobra drivers are the Radspeed series, and the Rapspeed XD (which is short for Xtreme Draw) is the most forgiving of the three, which also includes the Radspeed and the Radspeed XB (Xtreme Back).
The XD has radial weighting with 10 grams located in the heel, which closes the club face for straighter drives for those who tend to slice. There is 14 grams of weight located in the back for more forgiveness even on off-center hits. Then there’s 8 grams of additional weight in the front to get the lowest spin and highest launch.
Other top features include the CNC Milled Infinity Face (increases the milled area by 95 percent), a Thin-Ply Carbon Wrap Crown, and the T-Bar Speed Chassis (this is 7 grams lighter and promotes faster speeds for greater distances).
See more models of drivers for high handicappers for other options and styles.
Find more Cobra Radspeed XD Driver information and reviews here.
-
8. Srixon Z 585 DriverPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ti51AF Cup Face is lightweight and strong, designed for faster speeds and more distance
- Lightweight carbon crown with an adjustable weight in the sole for more forgiveness
- It has a sllight draw bias to help reduce slices
- It doesn't have an adjustable hosel so you can change the loft and lie
- It doesn't have the "innovative technology" that more expensive drivers do
- It is an older model so quantities might be limited
Forgiveness, and easy, higher launch is what you can expect from the Srixon Z 585 Driver, which also comes at a good value.
While it doesn’t boast as much “fancy technology” as some of the other more expensive models, when it comes to the most forgiving drivers, the Z 585 is a perfect choice for new golfers.
The Ti51AF Cup Face is lightweight, meaning faster speeds and more distance. The lightweight carbon crown has adjustable back weighting which helps provide more forgiveness. And the club has a slight built-in draw bias to help cut down on slices.
Help take your swing to the next level and check out our picks for the top golf launch monitors and watch your game improve.
-
9. Callaway Mavrik Max DriverPrice: $449.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flash Face SS20 promotes faster ball speeds across a wider area of the face
- Lightweight titanium face and Jailbreak Technology promote faster speeds, extra forgiveness, and more distance
- Two interchangeable weights allow you to change the draw configuration for more forgiveness
- Learning how to use the interchangeable weights might take some time to getting used to
- Some users weren't very fond of the sound
- It's last year's model, so quantities might be limited
The Callaway Mavrik MAX was part of the 2020 Mavrik series and is the easiest to hit as it offers high launch, lower spin, and the ability to change the weighting to your preferred draw (slight to max).
Like newer Callaway clubs, this model was designed by Artificial Intelligence and the Flash Face SS20 promotes faster ball speeds over a larger area. It has an FS2S Titanium facee with is 6 grams lighter that traditional titanium so you’ll get faster club speeds. Two internal Jailbreak bars connect the sole and crown, resulting in faster balls speeds and greater distance. The lighter carbon crown spreads the weight for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) for maximum forgiveness. The OptiFit Hosel lets you to change the loft and lie in eight different combinations.
Browse our choices for the best golf clubs for seniors, including easy-to-hit irons and hybrids.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Max Driver information and reviews here.
Also See:
