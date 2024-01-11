Coco Gauff’s Earnings Skyrocketed in Record-Setting Year

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff wrapped up 2023 with more than her first Grand Slam title. Gauff, who’s set to compete in the Australian Open, also became the highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Sportico, and the most marketable female tennis player in the world, according to SportsPro’s Most Marketable Athletes list.

Since her approximate $1 million net worth in 2017, Gauff’s financial path has seen an astounding climb. According to US Open News, Gauff ended 2023 earning a total of $22.7 million in combined endorsements and on-court play. This makes her one of only three athletes to break into more than $20 million in earnings for the year. Gauff’s financial leap stemmed from her growing list of sponsorships and her 2023 U.S. Open victory.

Coco Gauff’s First Grand Slam Title Led to a Record-Breaking 2023

US Open News reported that Gauff collected her first $3 million champion’s check after defeating current World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, in a three-set battle at the 2023 U.S. Open final. Per Tennis Magazine, Gauff’s Grand Slam victory marked her as the first teenager in this century to secure a U.S. Open title. Only three other tennis legends—Tracy Austin, Pete Sampras, and Serena Williams—have accomplished this feat.

According to Tennis Magazine, Gauff’s recent achievements have enabled her to amass nearly $16 million in brand endorsements from sponsors such as New Balance, Head, Bose, UPS, and more.

Gauff’s Childhood Dreams of Success Are Becoming a Reality

Coco Gauff’s recent success is a dream she has worked to achieve from a young age. Inspired by the Williams sisters, Gauff first made history at 10 years old when she became the youngest player to win the 12-Under United States Tennis Association Clay Court National Championships.

Following that historic win, Serena Williams’ world-class tennis coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, invited Gauff to his tennis academy to try out for his elite training program. In an interview with CNN, Mouratoglou said it was Gauff’s poise and confidence that “impressed [him] the most.”

Gauff shared this confidence in a 2017 interview with ESPN, saying that she wants to be “the greatest of all time.”

It was not long before Gauff made headlines in 2019 when she became the youngest player to ever qualify for Wimbledon at 15 years old and proceeded to defeat her childhood idol, Venus Williams. CNN reported that Gauff’s 2019 Wimbledon debut made her the 12th youngest player to play in the main draw and the youngest player to win a singles match at Wimbledon since 1991.

Now, Gauff’s childhood dreams reign true as she has gained the support of celebrities and fellow professional athletes such as Mike Tyson, Saquon Barkley, and Jimmy Butler—many of whom refer to her as “the greatest of all time.”

Wouldn’t want to get in the ring with this GOAT @serenawilliams 🥊 pic.twitter.com/pn8mrlCuOR — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 19, 2019

Coco!!! let’s go!!! 😤 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) September 9, 2023

Jimmy Butler wants to see Coco Gauff win every match she plays 😤 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/kvOPpf9lcv — espnW (@espnW) August 30, 2023

Following her record-breaking year, Gauff earned her first title of the new year, defeating opponent, Elina Svitolina, in the 2024 Auckland final.

CNN reported Gauff will now shift her focus to the 2024 Australian Open, commencing on January 14. As she looks to earn her next Grand Slam title, Gauff said her recent win in Auckland gives her “a lot of confidence looking towards Melbourne.”