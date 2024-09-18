Longhorns’ Arch Manning Already Top 10 College Football Quarterback: Report

The University of Texas’ backup quarterback, Arch Manning, turned heads again when he led the Longhorns to victory over UTSA on Saturday, September 14. Now one analyst is saying that Manning already ranks among the top 10 quarterbacks in all of college football, and BetMGM is placing him in the top 10 for Heisman Trophy odds.

Analyst Emmanuel Acho Says Manning Already is a Top 10 Quarterback

In a report made on Sunday, September 15, FS1 analyst Emmanuel Acho declared that Manning is already a top 10 college football quarterback based on his performance in the UTSA vs Longhorns game.

In a report shared on Facebook by Longhorn Nation, Acho made his case for Manning.

“Manning is already a top 10 quarterback in college football, because you can’t find 10 quarterbacks who can do the two things I’m about to show you,” he started out by sharing.

First, Acho pointed out Manning’s 67-yard touchdown run, including avoiding a tackle from a defensive back who should have been able to make the play. Acho noted that Manning was running “20.7 miles per hour.”

“Not that many college quarterbacks can do that,” he concluded about Manning’s run.

Then he went on to point out more plays that impressed him.

“He doesn’t just throw passes that receivers can catch,” Acho said. “He throws passes that receivers can’t drop.”

Acho is an FS1 analyst. He played college football with the Longhorns and was a linebacker in the NFL.

Manning Was Given Top 10 Heisman Trophy Betting Odds

But Acho’s analysis isn’t the only top 10 list that Manning has emerged on. After scoring four touchdowns (including a 67-yard rushing touchdown), BetMGM placed Manning as seventh in its Heisman Trophy betting odds, at +1600, SI.com reported. Ahead of Manning are Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Nico Iamaleava, Dillon Gabriel, and Carson Beck.

Longhorns’ starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was a Heisman favorite prior to his abdominal injury in the UTSA vs Longhorns game. He’s now on a “week to week” injury list, SI reported.

On September 16, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that if he had to put out an injury report for Ewers, he would be listed as questionable for the next game against Louisiana-Monroe, On3 reported.

“When you guys get your injury report next Wednesday when that officially begins, he would be listed as questionable,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to monitor him day to day and see what this looks like. But he would be questionable for Saturday on the report for next week.”

Ewers is remaining diligent, however, On3 reported.

“He prepares as if he’s playing each week, but he’s also diligent with his recovery,” Sarkisian said. “I think that’s why when he comes back, he comes back and performs at a high level.”

Texas QB Quinn Ewers is "questionable" for ULM game Saturday, according to Steve Sarkisian — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 16, 2024

The good news is that Ewers’ injury isn’t as serious as originally feared, ESPN reported. So while he will likely miss this next game, sources told ESPN that they’re optimistic about what he will be able to do in the future.

Ewers’ noncontact abdominal injury happened during the second quarter of the UTSA game, ESPN reported.