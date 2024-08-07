Texas Football Star Playmaker Sustains Season-Ending Injury: Report

The Texas Longhorns will be without star running back CJ Baxter for the entire 2024 season. Baxer sustained an LCL/PCL injury during an August 6, 2024, practice.

“I just learned Texas running back CJ Baxter is expected to miss the season after tearing his LCL/PCL during practice on Tuesday,” OrangeBloods.com’s Anwar Richardson detailed in an August 7 message on X. “Baxter’s injury will require surgery and the recovery time is between six to nine months.”

Here is what you need to know about Baxter’s injury and the Texas backfield.

Texas Running Back Jaydon Blue Is the Favorite to Take Over as the New Longhorns RB1

Baxter is coming off an impressive freshman season where the running back posted 138 carries for 659 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns in 2023. Running back Jaydon Blue is the favorite to be the Longhorns lead back following Baxter’s season-ending injury.

“Jaydon Blue showed he’s a legit home-run threat after Texas lost Jonathon Brooks last year,” The Athletic’s Max Olson said on X. “Big season ahead for him with CJ Baxter out for the season.”

Texas also has a pair of high-profile freshman running backs the Longhorns added during the offseason in Jerrick Gibson and Christian Clark. Baxter’s injury means that the two freshman could see the field sooner rather than later. Sophomore Tre Wisner will also be in the mix as well.

“This could turn into running back by committee,” a source told On3.com’s Pete Nakos in an August 7, story titled, “What does CJ Baxter’s season-ending injury mean for Texas?”

Texas Recruiting Lands 5-Star Receiver Kaliq Lockett Over Alabama & Texas A&M

It is not all bad news in Austin as Texas landed a commitment from five-star receiver Kaliq Lockett. The Sachse High School product is On3.com’s No. 17 overall ranked player and third rated receiver in the country for 2025.

The news comes as Texas was a heavy favorite to land Lockett. Alabama, Texas A&M and LSU were also among the contenders to snag Lockett.

“It’s hard to say no to your home state,” Lockett told On3.com’s Steve Wiltfong during an August 7 interview. “Especially if it’s a school you’ve been liking. You’re from the state of Texas and everyone talks about them.

“And God had put it in my heart. I knew Texas was the school for me. Being around Coach Sark is a blessing itself. He’s put a lot of guys in the league and he’s been around a lot of talented guys,” Lockett continued.

“Right now I’m going to be in the big pond full of sharks and piranhas and I know I’m one of them sharks. That’s one of the big things as well.”

Texas Running Back Jaydon Blue Is Expected to Have ‘Special’ Season: Insider

What can fans expect from Blue if the junior is able to secure the lead back role? Blue notched 65 carries for 398 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2023. The playmaker also added 14 receptions for 135 yards and 1 TD through the air.

“With CJ Baxter lost for the season, highly-competitive junior Jaydon Blue is now the featured player,” Horns247’s Eric Henry detailed in an August 7 message on X. “Teammates believe that Blue is on the verge of a ‘special’ season.”