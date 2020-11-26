The Rock Bodyslammed British Bulldog in Poop, Daughter Reacts [WATCH]

In a WWF no Mercy Match in Cleveland, Ohio in 1999, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hit the British Bulldog with a Rock Bottom in a pile of dog poop.

Literally!

LIVE with WWE Personality Georgia J. SmithWe're LIVE with WWE personality Georgia J. Smith, who's dad is Hall of Famer the British Bulldog! 👀 2020-11-19T21:47:09Z

As the story goes, the British Bulldog made a return to the WWE and instantly had a feud with The Rock and in turn had The Rock challenging Bulldog to a Dog Poo Match.

The goal of the match was for one opponent to slam their opponent onto a tray of dog poop that was very real!

Well, The Rock won.

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, I spoke with the British Bulldog’s daughter, Georgia J. Smith about the whole ordeal. “It was a little embarrassing at school,” Smith told me.

“Because my dad would come pick me up or whatever and people would be like, “The Rock Rock-Bottomed him in dog poop…” whispering to each other and I was like, ‘Oh God.’ And it was real dog feces. I didn’t know that. And The Rock actually told me that a couple of years ago. I was like, ‘That was fake!’ and he said, “No. That was real. We could smell it from so far away. And your dad was getting all ready for the match; baby oil, pumping up and stretching and he’s like, that’s dog s—t! I’m going to have to be Rock-bottomed in THAT? And your dad’s face just dropped…” He was like, ‘Oh my God’… but you know, he did it. But I thought it was fake feces or whatever… Nope! It was real! [laughing] and I guess he was told last minute and he was like, ‘What?!!?’”

Despite that match, Smith says she has no hard feelings. She admits to even having a crush on The Rock. “I had a wee bit of a little crush on him,” she said.

“So I said to my dad – and I met him previously before in the past, but I was like 13 and I was like, “CAN YOU PLEASE INTRODUCE ME TO HIM?”… and my dad’s like, ‘Okay.’ And I thought I was going to faint. Yeah. I’ve met him a few times since then and… yeah, I don’t think that he remembers me but and I know that’s a weird answer but, I was the most excited meeting him and he’s always the coolest, nicest, most genuine and most humble person in wrestling that I’ve ever met. I mean, he’s so popular and powerful and you think like, Oh. He might be kind of rude or whatever but he’s always, always cool. I’ve met him a few times on different places and different occasions and he ALWAYS takes time to talk to people.”

The British Bulldog had success in both the WWE and the WCW. He was the WWF’s Intercontinental Champions, the inaugural WWF European Champion and holds the records for longest single reign (206 days) and total days as champion (253).

The British Bulldog died of a heartattack in 2002. Since his death, Georgia J. Smith has been proactive in keeping her dad’s legacy alive. Head of ‘The British Bulldog’ Companies She runs the Instagram account and oversees distribution of merchandise.

Bulldog will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 and was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020 before the global pandemic shut everything down.

In the meantime, it was recently revealed that the British Bulldog will be the subject of the WWE Network’s Documentary Series ‘WWE Icons’ which will be released in 2021.

Something I’ve been proud to be apart of and working on. I’ve literally put my heart and soul into this, and everything for my dad. I’m so excited. @wwe ICONS pic.twitter.com/0H1YKEJ99O — Georgia Joyce Smith (@georgiasmith87) November 23, 2020

Per Fightful: The WWE Network has recently provided a consistent number of documentaries that have captivated and enthralled audiences and at WWE Survivor Series, we learned of a new documentary series coming in 2021.

In the short trailer, WWE Network teased episodes about Yokozuna, Lex Luger, Rob Van Dam, Beth Phoenix, and “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith. “Something I’ve been proud to be apart of and working on,” Georgia J. Smith tweeted.

“I’ve literally put my heart and soul into this and everything for my dad. I’m so excited.”