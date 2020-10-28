WWE Legend Reveals Why He’d Pay To See Roman Reigns Wrestle The Rock [LOOK]

Imagine a world where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns step into the ring against each other in the WWE.

Heavy With Scoop B & Mark HenryWWE legend Mark Henry joins Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson to talk NBA, NFL and more. 2020-10-22T21:23:52Z

Appearing on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry told me that he wants to see that!

“I would pay money to see both,” Henry said.

“Because – you know; I would pay money too; to see Corey Graves in there too. Not only is he a big wrestling fan… like, pro wrestling, the whole stigma doesn’t upset talented wrestlers. People used to do that You know, people like John Stossel; you know, ‘I want to get a rise out of the guys, I want to say that wrestling’s fake and you know, we’re pulling the wool over people’s eyes…’ and you have to be living under a rock for you to walk around here and feel like; you know what? ‘I’m gonna piss Mark Henry off and say, “Hey Mark Henry! Is wrestling fake?” and I’m gonna be like, ‘It’s entertainment. There’s a difference.’ Fake? If I threw a punch at you or if I put my hand out to slap you and I miss you… that’s fake. But in my business, there’s gonna be contact. That’s real. And the better the relationship that you have with people, the more card blanche you give them to lay it in – that’s the term…lay it in. I don’t want people to look at my art as being phony so, it’s gotta be real.”

Mark Henry and The Rock were part of the late 90s group, The Nation of Domination. The Nation was comprised of late great, Owen Hart, Ahmed Johnson, Savio Vega, D’Lo Brown, The Godfather, Farooq and Crush.

A WWE Hall of Fame inductee in 2018, Mark Henry joined the WWE in 1996 after a successful career as a two-time U.S. Olympic weightlifter. During his professional wrestling career, he’s been the WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion, European Champion World Heavyweight Championship.

Henry is currently a WWE producer.

Roman Reigns is a one-time WWE United States Champion, a one-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, a one-time WWE Tag Team Champion, the 2015 Royal Rumble winner and was also the 2014 Superstar of the Year.

The Rock wrestled for the WWE for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time. During his wrestling career, The Rock has had 17 championship reigns in the WWE. That reign includes 10 as a world heavyweight champion (the WWF/E Championship eight times and the WCW/World Championship twice), the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice and the WWF Tag Team Championship five times. He is the sixth WWF/E Triple Crown Champion, and the winner of the 2000 Royal Rumble.