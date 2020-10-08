Titans’ COVID-19 Outbreak Could Reportedly Affect Chiefs-Bills Week 6 Game

The Tennessee Titan’s recent string of positive COVID-19 results could seriously put the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills in disarray. Because the Titans found out Thursday that yet another player tested positive, NFL officials are now reportedly contemplating postponing their Week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills from Sunday afternoon to Monday or Tuesday.

How does that affect the reigning Super Bowl champions? Well, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, Kansas City’s Week 6 primetime matchup against the Bills scheduled for next Thursday (October 15) could be rescheduled to Saturday.

I’m told by #Titans and #Bills players they were told there is an option of playing their Sunday game on Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. If that happens, Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs at Bills would be moved to Saturday. This all just being discussed. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 8, 2020

Not only could this decision potentially affect the players’ fitness and schedule, but it has the potential to mess with their paycheck. Per additional reports, Bills players run the risk of missing out on their game check under the league’s revised COVID-19 policy. Per Russini, Buffalo’s goal is to suit up against the Titans on Sunday as planned.

adding to this: Bills players I have spoken to have brought this up many times. The ones I have spoken to tell me they are focused on playing the Titans. https://t.co/juQKbFfJdb — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) October 8, 2020

NFL officials have yet to release a statement on what the final decision is, but Chiefs fans might want to make alternative game day arrangements should the mid-week contest move to the weekend.

