UFC Star Challenges Nate Diaz: ‘I Want To Fight!’

A UFC star challenged Nate Diaz on Saturday, and a fight between the two stars could turn out to be a Fight of the Year candidate if it comes to pass. Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier posted on social media about his desire to fight again soon and how Diaz would fit the bill.

“I want to fight!’ Poirier posted.

I want to fight! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2020

When asked specifically about facing Diaz next, Poirier admitted he was “down” for the potential scrap. Poirier vs. Diaz would be a huge megafight between two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, and at least one side of the equation said he’s ready to make the fight happen.

Moreover, Poirier said he’d be willing to move up to the 170-pound division to make the fight happen.

Lets go 170lbs im down https://t.co/mJ1ivlnd2p — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2020

Could ‘The Diamond’ Shine Inside a Boxing Ring?

Poirier, also he admitted he’d be willing to fight someone under boxing rules.

Im in! Lets go https://t.co/03LmerDGb6 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2020

That’s important because UFC superstar Conor McGregor announced on Friday that he expected to face boxing legend Manny Pacquiao inside a boxing ring soon.

Many people expect the UFC to be involved in that event as UFC president Dana White had revealed earlier the same week that his company was planning something big on that front.

So there might be room for other UFC stars such as Poirier to box on that card as well.

In case you’re wondering, yes that also means that “The Diamond” would also be willing to fight Diaz in a boxing match if that’s something that could happen next.

Poirier Is Looking for a Fight

After beating Dan Hooker over the summer in a bloody battle of top 155-pound contenders, Poirier seemed to be on his way to even bigger and better fights.

But it’s the fall season now and Poirier still seems to be looking for his next fight.

Poirier, 31, seemed to be headed toward a showdown against fellow former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson at UFC 254 in October but that fight was scrapped over money issues.

In short, Poirier wants more money than the UFC is willing to spend, so now Poirier vs. Ferguson is off the table.

But Poirier still wants a fight, or so it seems from his latest posts on social media, and a fight against Diaz would be a blockbuster event for UFC fans.

Diaz’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Wondering If He’s Available

Meanwhile, Diaz’s cryptic post on social media left fans wondering if the 35-year-old was planning or at least threatening retirement.

Diaz posted less than 24 hours after longtime rival Conor McGregor announced his return to combat sports on Friday, “I be out soon.”

I be out soon — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) September 25, 2020

The most prominent theory making the rounds is that Diaz’s tweet was intended to warn UFC officials that his retirement is on its way and that if they want to get him back inside the Octagon soon time is of the essence.

But other theories also abound, and Diaz hasn’t responded to requests for clarification.

