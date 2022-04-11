UFC Champion Teases Potential Move Up a Weight Class

Reigning UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski proved once again on Saturday night why he’s “The Great,” and he also teased a move up to lightweight.

Volkanovski headlined UFC 273 opposite “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, on April 9 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Korean Zombie is one of the most beloved fighters south of 155 pounds as he’s been a 145-pound staple for over a decade.

However, the fight was anything but close. Volkanovski controlled the Octagon for the entirety of the fight until he put The Korean Zombie away via fourth-round TKO.

The victory was The Great’s third consecutive title defense, tying the man he’s beaten twice, ex-145 pound champion Max Holloway.

And during the post-fight press conference, Volkanovski exclaimed that he is “on another level,” citing his dominance over his veteran opponent.

“I’d been showing everyone, telling everyone all week I’m going to show I’m on another level,” Volkanovski said via MMA Mania. “I’m raising the bar each time, and you saw that. All these guys can’t touch me. I don’t think anyone’s ever done that to ‘Zombie,’ not like that. It just shows that I am on another level, and the next time I get in there, I’m going to be better again.”

Volkanovski Is Keeping an Eye on the UFC 274 Lightweight Title Fight, Says He’s in the ‘Position’ to Move Up

Volkanovski continued, saying he is in a “position” where he can move up to 155 pounds should he choose, and that he’ll keep an eye on the UFC 274 155-pound title clash between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje next month.

“I’m in a position where I can do a couple of things, and if this division doesn’t want to sort itself out and they’re all going to sit back and f****** wait for s***, then fine, I’ll move up and fight lightweight,” Volkanovski said. “I’m an easy champ to understand: Take that number one spot, you get that shot. If not, let’s move up. I think we’re in a good position to move up, maybe see what happens in this lightweight division title fight, and maybe move up. Because again, I’m showing I’m levels ahead in this division. Maybe we move up.”

The Great Likely Wouldn’t Add Size to His Frame to Fight at 155 Pounds

Don’t expect Volkanovski to change his body much in preparation for lightweight.

“I don’t think I need to [add weight], I’m pretty strong for the featherweight division, I’m strong for the lightweight division,” Volkanovski said. “I train, most of my training partners are lightweights and welterweights and things like that anyway.”

The 24-1 professional mixed martial artist then pointed to the fact that he’s fought heavier than lightweight. I fought at middleweight,” The Great said. “People forget, you know we talk about pound for pound. You gotta remember I’m undefeated at middleweight. My only loss is at welterweight, I’m undefeated in every other division.

“So look what I’m doing to these guys, I’ve fought at all different weights. We talk about pound for pound, it’s there. I’m showing you what I can do. And I’m owning that crown so honestly from now on, ‘Bald Volk’ is coming for f****** everyone, so lightweight division watch out.”