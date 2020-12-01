Showdown vs. Conor McGregor: ‘Fight Is Going To Happen’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor already has two fights lined up for 2021, but now another one seems to be on the horizon. At least that what Jake Paul told TMZ Sports this week after winning his second professional prizefight against ex-NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view event.

“I’m going in there to f***ing f*** Conor McGregor up,” Paul said per TMZ Sports.

According to Paul, negotiations for the megafight boxing match have already begun.

“Yeah, my team is talking to his manager,” Paul said per TMZ Sports. “But that’s, that’s all I’ll say. And no other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor. My dogs have more followers than the guy he’s fighting in January on Instagram.”

Paul has called out McGregor a few times over the past few months, but McGregor has yet to publicly respond to the challenge.

While that’s not terribly uncommon in sports, it is a little uncommon for McGregor, at least these days, to not have addressed something like a repetitive call out by a massive celebrity in some form or fashion.

Is it because McGregor and Paul are already negotiating terms for the fight?

“The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is going to happen,” Paul said per TMZ. “Just a matter of when. It’s going to be legendary. And I’m going to win too. That’s what I really want people to understand. And I told my friends this, I was like, ‘Guys, this is gonna happen, but not only that–I am going to dedicate my life to winning that fight.'”

Paul is 2-0 as a professional. He stopped fellow. YouTuber Ali Eson Gib in each man’s pro debut in January, and did the same to Nate Robinson over the weekend.

Taking on McGregor would be a huge leap up in competition. While Paul has been training as a pro fighter for over a year now, McGregor’s vast experience as an elite professional fighter, as well as the Irishman’s high level of skill inside a boxing ring, would likely make Paul a huge underdog in the fight.

Still, Paul seems to believe he can beat McGregor in a boxing match.

“Because I’m not just going in there just to f***ing say I did it. I’m going in there to f***ing f*** Conor McGregor up.”

McGregor also announced earlier this year that he plans on boxing Manny Pacquiao during 2021.

Those three fights, along with McGregor’s consistent assertion that he plans on staying active in the UFC’s lightweight division, mean the fighter could be on his way to his busiest year yet.

