UFC Will Announce Massive Fight for Fan Favorite ‘In About 10 Days’

According to former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira’s coach, the UFC will announce his next “in about 10 days.”

Chute Boxe’s Diego Lima spoke with Sherdog recently, and he confirmed the promotion is working to set up the Brazilian’s next trip inside the Octagon.

“We had a few meetings, all of which were very productive,” Lima told the outlet. “We left there very satisfied, and in about 10 days UFC must announce their final decision, which is among the options that we have already discussed. What the UFC announces will be fine by us.”

Although Lima is unsure which direction the promotion will go, there are two names on the top of Oliveira’s list: Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.

“Do Bronx” wants to fight McGregor in January at an event in Brazil. However, he’s also prepared to take on Makhachev if the UFC pays him accordingly.

“I really want a fight with McGregor in Brazil, in January,” Oliveira said in an interview with Combate (h/t Bloody Elbow). “That would be really nice. Everyone knows I’m interested in that fight because of the money. But if the UFC wants me to fight Islam Makhachev next, they better put a lot of money in my bank account. The place doesn’t matter. I’m a professional, I’m the champ. Make it happen.

“I enjoy fighting at the end or the beginning of the year. I’d really like to fight in November or December. If it were to happen around that time, though, I could wait until January to fight in Brazil. It’s been a while since the last time I fought time. It would be nice to fight close to my fans, friends and family.”

Oliveira Lost the Belt After Missing Weight for His Last Fight

Although Oliveira (33-8, 1 N/C) is viewed as lightweight’s top fighter, he isn’t the official champion. Do Bronx was forced to vacate the belt in May after he hit the scale a half-pound over the 155-pound championship limit.

When his contest with Justin Gaethje began at UFC 274, Oliveira officially dropped the belt. Even though he submitted “The Highlight” in the first round, he wasn’t eligible to reclaim the strap.

Oliveira versus Makhachev is viewed by many in the MMA community as the fight to make for divisional gold. Makhachev (22-1) is ranked No. 4 in the division and is riding a 10-fight win streak.

Oliveira Wants to Try & Drive Khabib Nurmagomedov Out of Retirement By Beating Makhachev

One fighter Oliveira has never met inside the cage is former UFC lightweight king Khabib Nurmagomedov. “The Eagle” retired in October 2020 after securing his third title defense, walking away with a record of 29-0.

Nurmagomedov is heralded by many as the greatest 155-pound fighter ever, and Oliveira has a plan of coaxing the Russian out of retirement by beating his friend and longtime training partner, Makhachev. That’s what he told AG Fight in a recent interview.

“I’ll beat him (Makhachev),” Oliveira said via MMA Fighting. “So who knows, maybe you come of retirement and come too?! Each one says what they want. I am the division’s problem. I have one of the best jiu-jitsu [games] in the division and in the UFC. I think these guys are talking too much. They want to get in my mind, but that’s not possible.

“The guy was champion, 29 wins in a row, and never said anything. He always sold the fight in a good way, really damn well and today he is always talking a lot. If it’s to talk, I’m gonna say it. I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement. It’s the fight everyone will want to see. Isn’t that what everyone will want to see? Everyone says Khabib is f****** tough. I respect him a lot, but lately, he’s been talking too much.”