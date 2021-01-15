Jon Jones Trains Champ: ‘I’ll Be Super Ready!’ [WATCH]

You’ve already seen pictures and videos of UFC superstar Jon Jones helping three-division boxing champ Claressa Shields prepare to make her MMA debut later this year under the PFL’s promotional banner. But Shields revealed to Heavy just how involved MMA’s best pound-for-pound fighter Jones actually has been in helping Shields make the jump over to the sport he’s long dominated.

“Jonny Bones…he doesn’t just come in and give me a few directions. We spend three to four hours [training]. It’s legit. We actually drill and train,” Shields said.

Shields Making Jump to MMA

The 25-year-old is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, and she’s already one of the most decorated women’s boxing champions in history.

But Shields signed a three-year deal with PFL in December 2020 intending to win a world championship in MMA, so the fighter has been consumed with her MMA training over the last two months at the world-famous Jackson Wink Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Here’s an exclusive look at what ⁦@Claressashields⁩ is doing at Jackson Wink ahead of her ⁦@ProFightLeague⁩ MMA debut later this year. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/7ziL4PzgEy — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) January 14, 2021

“I’m just so thankful. I feel like God always puts me somewhere where I have no business being…then all of a sudden, he just starts bringing people in my life who are there to help me improve,” Shields said.

Those people include famed MMA coaches Greg Jackson and Mike Winkeljohn, and Shields is also soaking up all the knowledge and experience she can from her training partners Jones and Holly Holm.

Shields Surrounded By Greatness at Jackson Wink

Both Jones and Holm are former UFC champions, and both superstars remain entrenched at the top of their professions.

Jones vacated his light heavyweight crown last year to pursue gold in the UFC’s heavyweight division. Moreover, Jones is considered by many to be the best and most decorated UFC fighter ever.

Holm is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, and the 39-year-old remains ranked today among the elite and most popular fighters in the sport. Additionally, Holm is the only boxing champion in history to also win an MMA world championship.

That’s something Shields hopes to do, too.

All that extra help and motivation from such notable and accomplished figures in the sport is something that should only help Shields in her pursuit of MMA gold.

“I think in June, I’ll be super ready for my MMA debut,” Shields said.

