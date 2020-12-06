Conor McGregor and Jon Jones Helping Mold Next Superstar

Claressa Shields is already a legend in the boxing world, and she could be on her way to doing the same thing in MMA. Shields, 25, from Flint, Michigan, won two gold medals as an amateur boxer for Team USA at the Olympics and followed up that impressive run by winning world titles in three different weight classes as a professional

Last week, Shields announced she was also going to start competing next year as an MMA fighter for the Professional Fighters League (PFL). UFC superstars Conor McGregor, Jon Jones and Holly Holm seem super hyped about that idea, so much so that all three offered training tips and advice.

Shields have massive goals in MMA, and she seems to be off to a good start toward achieving them.

ALL the latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Offers Tips and Tricks for Training

McGregor posted in response to seeing Jones doing some work with Shields at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

McGregor commented:

“Teach her balancing on the single leg first! Warm up / warm down for EVERY session – Pick the single leg and move her around. Elevate the leg high. Push her back with it. Lower it forward etc etc. Get her real cozy hopping on that single leg! Improve her hamstring flexibility as well as balancing ability. Crucial going forward! Have her play with her punching while bouncing on the single also. Finding the target of the temple of the person moving her leg around! Think coziness! Good luck Clarissa! Excited to see you progress!”

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!</span

Jones Posts Pics and Videos Training With Shields

You can watch the same video McGregor watched and commented on via Instagram.

Jones posted the video and revealed he was helping Shields “becoming even more dangerous”.

Jones also said that working with the boxing champ “reminded me what it was like to be 25 again, this woman could train all day. Excited about her future.”

And why did Shields’ arm look bigger in the picture than the longtime UFC light heavyweight champ who was now moving up to the heavyweight division?

Jones posted, “My arm is slightly behind hers, her biceps definitely aren’t bigger than mine, y’all better stop.”

Holm Also Worked With Shields at Jackson-Wink

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Holm also worked with Shields.

Like Shields, Holm was a world champion boxer who became an MMA fighter. Shields will likely want to emulate Holm’s success in crossing over. Holm remains the only fighter in history, male or female, to win a legit world title in both boxing and the UFC.

You can see those pictures below.

Shields Seeks Accomplshing Another Huge Historical Feat

Shields seemed excited about her experience training at Jackson-Wink MMA Academy.

Shields is already one of the most successful fighters in combat sports history. Her move over to MMA will allow the American superstar to compete as both a professional boxing champion and an MMA fighter.

And who knows? With support and advice from the likes of McGregor, Jones, and Holm, as well as likely many others to come, Shields could one day become the second person to win a championship in the UFC and boxing.

She’s already halfway there, and her long history of success suggests she’s the type of person who could pull it off.

READ NEXT: Lennox Lewis Sparks Comeback Rumors: ‘Unfinished Business’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel