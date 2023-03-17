Dana White Breaks Silence on Colby Covington’s Surprise UFC 286 Weigh-In

No. 2-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington surprised media members and fans alike when he stepped on the scale at the official UFC 286 weigh-in as the backup fighter for Saturday’s title clash.

The event marks the promotion’s return to the O2 Arena in London, England. And unbeknownst to virtually everyone in the MMA world, “Chaos” was tasked as a replacement should champion Leon Edwards or former king Kamaru Usman not make it to fight night.

Covington hit the scale at 170 pounds but it appears he won’t be needed. Edwards and “The Nigerian Nightmare” both made championship weight as well, and they’re both champing at the bit to make the Octagon walk on March 18. UFC president Dana White took part in a media scrum on Friday and said that not even his son knew Covington signed on as a backup. But, White stopped short of guaranteeing Covington a shot at gold next.

“That I don’t know,” White said about Covington fighting for the welterweight championship after the Edward vs. Usman trilogy is settled. “Obviously he stepped up for this and did this thing, and he’s obviously one of the best in the world. But, yeah. He’s right there.

“We always have a backup. My son actually hit me up and said, ‘Dad, I don’t understand. What’s going on? Why did Colby Covington weigh in?’ So I had to explain it to him.

“There’s always a backup for a [title] fight, it just never gets as much attention as Colby did today.”

Before the weigh-in ceremony — at the UFC 286 pre-fight press conference — both Edwards and Usman were asked about a “rumor” circulating around that Covington was in London as a backup. Both fighters said they didn’t know anything about it. However, according to renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, both parties were aware that Chaos would be their opponent if the other had fallen out of the headliner.

“Covington’s weigh-in today may have been a surprise to the public, but I’m told both Edwards and Usman knew about it a while ago,” Helwani tweeted.