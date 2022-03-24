UFC Star Jorge Masvidal Breaks Silence After Arrest

UFC star Jorge Masvidal was arrested late Wednesday night, and he broke his silence via social media early Thursday morning.

“Gamebred” was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on March 23 in Miami, Florida, according to Miami-Dade County Corrections records. The fighter was hit with two felony charges: aggravated battery with a mask causing great bodily harm and criminal mischief.

The charges stemmed from an altercation between Masvidal and his bitter rival, No. 1-ranked UFC welterweight Colby Covington. Gamebred has been accused of punching “Chaos” in the face twice, causing Covington’s tooth to fracture, as well as an abrasion to his wrist, TMZ reported. Covington also claims his $90,000 Rolex watch was damaged in the attack.

The altercation went down at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida, on the night of March 21. Masvidal was held on $15,000 bond, and he was released early Thursday morning, as per a report from MMA Junkie’s Nolan King.

In his first tweet after leaving jail, Masvidal wrote: “What’s open right now ?”

Masvidal then retweeted a post from Bellator MMA featherweight champion AJ McKee, who ripped into Covington. “Wow all that s*** about ‘it’s on site’ & ‘it’s a free ppv’ then u run & press charges?” McKee tweeted. “@colbycovmma ur a whole square in a half! @malkikawa #freemasvidal #bmf @GamebredFighter keep it G my guy from the west 2 the east.”

McKee also ripped Nate Diaz, who ripped into Masvidal for his arrest via Twitter. “#f***natetoo

@NateDiaz209 C u soon princess peach,” McKee wrote.

Wow all that shit about “it’s on site” & “it’s a free ppv”😭😂then u run & press charges? @colbycovmma ur a whole square in a half! @malkikawa #freemasvidal #bmf @GamebredFighter keep it G my guy from the west 2 the east 💪🏾 #fucknatetoo @NateDiaz209 C u soon princess peach 💯 — AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) March 24, 2022

Gamebred also retweeted a tweet from his manager Malki Kawa, posting: “Masvidal is free now #freecain.”