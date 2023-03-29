Colby Covington’s Willing to Be Co-Main Event Under His ‘Old Pal’

Colby Covington is willing to jerk the curtain for his “old pal,” current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Speaking with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, said he was open to the idea of sharing a card with “Bones,” as both fighters have shown a desire to compete during UFC 290 as part of International Fight Week in July. Covington and Jones have a storied history as they went from roommates to rivals. They shared an accommodation when they attended Iowa Central Community College, but their relationship has degraded throughout the years. They’ve aired their dislike for the other publicly as well. For example, Jones tweeted Covington had “herpes” and Chaos claimed Bones used to throw people through windows in college.

But, his feelings for Bones won’t stop Covington from fighting during the Las Vegas event this summer, which is always one of the biggest cards of the year. UFC president Dana White announced earlier this month that “Chaos” was next in line for a 170-pound title shot against champion Leon Edwards. The fight has to become official.

After Jones won the undisputed heavyweight championship at UFC 285 on March 5, he showed keen interest in battling ex-champ Stipe Miocic on July 8.

“I think now, with the way that it’s shaping up, International Fight Week is the biggest scene, the biggest spectacle, and they’re talking about Jon Jones and Stipe [Miocic] — who doesn’t want to see me on a stage with my old buddy, old pal, Jon Jones?” Covington said. “Do you know how funny that would be on stage at the press conference? It’s perfect. It’s money.”

‘Ultimate Businessman’ Covington Will Fight Whenever the UFC Asks Him To

Covington was guaranteed the title tilt after he weighed in as the backup fighter for UFC 286’s Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman. He wasn’t needed, however, as Edwards bested Usman via majority decision. Now Covington will have a full camp to prepare for “Rocky” specifically.

Not everyone agrees that Chaos should be the next welterweight title challenger, including Edwards himself. But, the UFC president appears to have made up his mind. And Covington is loving every moment of the controversy.

“The UFC knows I’m cool with whatever — co-headliner, main event, whatever they want me to do,” Covington said. “I’m the ultimate businessman. I show up, I make weight, I don’t miss weight by nine pounds like that dog-faced gremlin [Khamzat Chimaev]. I make my weight, championship weight on literally a day’s notice [and] cut 18 pounds, no excuses.

“I’ll be ready. If they want me to co-main event [UFC 290], I’ll co-main event International Fight Week. Whatever they want. If they want June, August, May, April, whatever the UFC wants. I’ll leave that up to the big bosses because they decide.

“No one else decides — not Leon, not these groupie journalists, these fanboys that are crying, which by the way, it’s absolutely hilarious. If you’re asking me how I’m doing, I’m doing great because all of my haters are miserable right now.”

Covington’s Fight With Edwards Would Be His 3rd Title Opportunity in 5 Fights

Covington received his opportunity at hoisting UFC gold in December 2019 when he fought Usman. The fight didn’t go Chaos’ way, however. It was a razor-thin contest up until “The Nigerian Nightmare” finished Covington via fifth-round TKO.

Chaos bounced back with a TKO victory over former UFC 170-pound king Tyron Woodley in 2020 before receiving a second chance at dethroning Usman. They rematched at UFC 268 in November 2021 and although Covington made it to the scorecards in a closely contested match, he was defeated via unanimous decision.

He returned to the Octagon four months later and picked up a win over his bitter enemy, Jorge Masvidal, at UFC 272 in March 2022. Covington hasn’t fought since.