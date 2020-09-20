UFC Superstar Jon Jones Blasts Fighter: ‘Still Has Herpes’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones claims that No. 2 ranked welterweight star Colby Covington “still has herpes.” Bones was actively tweeting on Saturday night during UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley and he took aim at his former college roommate, Covington.

There’s been no love lost throughout the years between Jones and “Chaos,” and that was on full display via the former champs’ Twitter page on September 19. As Covington was preparing to make the walk to the Octagon to fight former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, the UFC aired a promo for the fight.

During the promo, the camera zoomed in on Covington’s smile, prompting Bones to tweet, “Apparently it’s cold sore season.” He followed up the tweet, writing, “Whoever cut that intro is my hero.” See below:

Whoever cut that intro is my hero. — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Covington dominated Woodley and won the fight by fifth-round TKO after the former welterweight champ sustained a rib injury. After the fight was over, Bones tweeted again, writing: “Still got herpes.”

Still got herpes — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 20, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Covington Once Claimed That Jones Would Throw People Through Windows in College

Bones and Chaos were roommates when they attended Iowa Central Community College and according to Covington, Jones used to throw people out of windows due to his “bad temper.”

“We got into a lot of trouble,” said Covington via Bleacher Report. “When you’re in a small town in Iowa, a lot of kids are farm kids, and they always wanted to start some stuff with the wrestlers…they’d always try to pick fights at our house parties and stuff. We would just clear out the place of a bunch of townies.”

He continued, “Especially Jon. He’d be throwing people through windows and stuff. It was nuts. He has a bad temper. When he gets mad, he gets mad.”

Covington Put Himself Back on the Winning Track After Stopping Woodley on Saturday Night

"I WANT MY BELT BACK!" 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold. [ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020

Chaos entered the Octagon nine months after sustaining his second career loss. In September 2019, Covington competed against welterweight champ Kamaru Usman for the belt and lost the fight by fifth-round TKO. The defeat snapped Chaos’ seven-fight win streak.

On Saturday night, Covington returned to form and dominated Woodley for five rounds before earning the TKO victory via rib injury. With the win, the No. 2 ranked Covington has set himself up for a potential title eliminator bout should the UFC elect to schedule Usman against No. 1 ranked Gilbert Burns. Two of Covington’s best options for his next opponent are No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards and No. 4 ranked Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal and Chaos are massive rivals as they were former training partners at American Top Team in Florida and a fight would likely deliver fireworks for fans. “Gamebred” has also been linked to a rematch with Nate Diaz.

Edwards is knocking on the door of a title fight with an eight-fight win streak and a match between “Rocky” and Chaos could produce the next title contender behind Burns.

READ NEXT: Rising Star Sets UFC Record After Crushing KO