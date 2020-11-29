UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones

It seemed the entire combat sports world was watching the pay-per-view boxing exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night. Heavy collected the best and hottest takes from social media right here in one place for you to enjoy. It was one of the biggest sports events of the whole year, and the UFC and boxing world was hyped after Tyson went eight rounds with Jones.

The WBC scores it a draw for Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. #TysonJones pic.twitter.com/1HHP7usgnB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

Best Social Media Reactions to Tyson vs. Jones

Social media was ablaze with the spectacle of Tyson vs. Jones.

Retired boxing legend Andre Ward expressed relief that both men left the ring without serious injury. Ward posted, “I can go to sleep now.”

Roy & Mike made it out safe…I can go to sleep now pic.twitter.com/4BqtxCEa8X — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) November 29, 2020

Longtime boxing writer and analyst Chris Mannix shared his thoughts and opinions, too.

Ultimately, Mannix pointed out the WBC’s Front Line Battle title remained vacant after the fight since the exhibition bout was ruled a draw by the three celebrity judges.

A draw also means the WBC's Front Line Battle title remains vacant. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) November 29, 2020

CBS Sports’ boxing and MMA analyst Brian Campbell transcribed this quote from Jones in his post-fight interview, “I’m not satisfied with a draw. I wear draws, I don’t do draws.”

"Hell no, I'm not satisfied with a draw. I wear draws, I don't do draws." — Roy Jones — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) November 29, 2020

Stand-up comedian Jennifer Fulwiler encapsulated the overall general feeling of fans around the world over for guest commentator, Snoop Dogg, when she asked, “Can life be this good?”

I need the producers of this fight to mute all sound except Snoop's mic — Jen Fulwiler (@jenfulwiler) November 29, 2020

Fulwiler wasn’t alone in her summation of Snoop.

Snoop is the greatest commentator off all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IOVYk9MEgK — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2020

Snoop's night as a commentator was a success 🤣🙌 pic.twitter.com/9RqHo54cmJ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 29, 2020

UFC World Was Hyped for Tyson vs. Jones

Despite there being a UFC card on Saturday night on ESPN+, much of the UFC world kept at least one eye on the boxing card on Triller.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t hide his excitement. Rogan posted, “I’m legitimately excited and very curious…”.

Retired UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier was also hyped for the card. Cormier, who also works as a color commentator for the UFC, posted a video to show him buying the Tyson vs. Jones card.

In response to some people calling the fight a “sparring match”, Cormier posted, “The circumstances don’t matter.”

I’m watching @miketyson and @royjonesjrofficial fight or spar or whatever you wanna call it. The circumstances don’t matter. LFG pic.twitter.com/yG3jwMYExL — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 29, 2020

UFC stalwart Holly Holm asked her fans “Who’s watching?” as she showed off the PPV on her television.

The UFC’s Mike Perry is coming off a decision loss inside the Octagon but was still all in on watching fellow combatants take to the boxing ring.

Perry posted, “Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt”.

Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

The UFC’s “Nigerian Nightmare”, Kamaru Usman, also showed nothing but respect for both Tyson and Jones after the fight. Usman posted, “I’m more than impressed right now by both of these legends #tysonvsjones”.

I’m more than impressed right now by both of these legends #tysonvsjones — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 29, 2020

More Reactions from Analysts, Fighters and Fans

A longtime sports pundit and boxing analyst, Max Kellerman, shared his thoughts on the exhibition, too. Kellerman explained why Tyson was actually the more technical fighter inside the ring in his opinion.

Roy Jones’ style was built on his overwhelming speed advantage. Mike Tyson’s style was built to overcome his size disadvantage as a short heavyweight. Roy is considered the “boxer” here, and in his prime was better pound for pound, but Mike is actually the more technical fighter. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) November 29, 2020

Former world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter expressed happiness at seeing both Tyson and Jones Jr. inside a boxing ring again. Porter posted, “Happy to see these legends get in the ring and do what they’ve loved to do since they were kids.”

Happy to see these legends get in the ring and do what they’ve loved to do since they were kids. I will definitely be recapping the night with my boys on @ThePorterWayPod this coming week! Respect to @MikeTyson & @RealRoyJonesJr! #TysonJones — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) November 29, 2020

Three-division champ Terence “Bud” Crawford had his own take on the match. Crawford posted, “Tyson can’t whoop Roy. Roy playing what man”.

Tyson can't whoop Roy. Roy playing what man — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 29, 2020

Boxing legend George Foreman was on Twitter all night with observations about the card. “Big George” had a lot to say, but he ended the night saying, “Best exhibition I have ever seen”.

Best exhibition I have ever seen — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) November 29, 2020

Fans also had a wide array of observations, opinions and reactions. Many fans were hyped for the card and satisfied with the main event.

Grateful for this amazing spectacle. #tysonvsjones — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) November 29, 2020

Lovin’ RJJr — Rachel (@rachel_mccarson) November 29, 2020

And I’m not just saying that bc I got this shirt… 😆 pic.twitter.com/ETSgLId26Z — Rachel (@rachel_mccarson) November 29, 2020

Celebrities On-Site in Los Angeles for Tyson vs. Jones

While fans couldn’t be in attendance at Tyson vs. Jones due to the global pandemic, there were plenty of celebrities on-site in Los Angeles that were part of the show.

Actor Mario Lopez hosted the event.

There were musical performances by Whiz Khalifa, French Montana, YG, Saint Jhn, and Ne-Yo.

The first boxing Match I get to see in person happens to be the first one I get to headline 🔥🔥☠️Get your Pay Per view tickets for the most legendary LEGEND FIGHT EVER!!!!!! TONIGHT 😭 https://t.co/PUymVIgKcQ #TysonJones #Triller @triller pic.twitter.com/0R7Iw5Fjbs — SAINt (@SAINtJHN) November 28, 2020

Y’all tuning in tonight to catch me perform the national anthem on the Tyson vs. Jones fight @ 9EST?! https://t.co/KInmm6lBod pic.twitter.com/wFDnXNkVWF — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) November 28, 2020

The latest addition to the list of performers didn’t disappoint either. Snoop Dog performed right before the start of the main event.

Who wanna see me LIve ?? It’s going down. 8pm. Link here https://t.co/cTgffLPB2S pic.twitter.com/HrA3dQ8r9D — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) November 29, 2020

Of course, YouTube celebrity Jake Paul and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson also competed on the card.

Speak of the Devil and he shall appear. Tonight is the night. Tune in. 6pm PST. Link in bio. Or order the fight with your cable PPV and satellite providers #PRBLMCHILD pic.twitter.com/SAB4rLdBFb — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 28, 2020

Paul dominated and stopped Robinson at 1:35 of the second round.

UFC superstar Jon Jones poked fun at the ringside analysis provided by Snoop Dog after Robinson was face-planted by Paul with the knockout blow.

“Nate’s from the hood he’s going to shake that off” 🥴 — BONY (@JonnyBones) November 29, 2020

ESPN’s Ariel Helani also took notice of the massive knockout.

Oh my gosh. Jake Paul just KO’d Nate Robinson OUT COLD. He is face down and not moving. Scary scene here. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier also saw tweeted about the fight.

After his win over Robinson, Paul announced he wanted to fight Conor McGregor (and Dillon Danis) next. McGregor’s next UFC opponent Poirier thought that was a funny idea.

Lol — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 29, 2020

But UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling used it as an opportunity to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a boxing match.

I want to box .@FloydMayweather. My title fight is postponed til February or March. I live in Vegas now. Let’s go! Mayweather Promotions!#TysonvsJones — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

Retired MMA star Ben Askren was also watching the action.

Boxing is one sport where it is almost more fun watching people who are bad at it. https://t.co/zR451vg8Om — Funky (@Benaskren) November 29, 2020

Finally, retired heavyweight boxing champ Foreman posted some encouraging words for Robinson.

Nate Robinson, though he lost tonight ( Tyson/ Jones ) undercard; stole the show; we all lose, even Ali lost his first time out. Comeback man — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) November 29, 2020

It was a fun-filled night of action.

