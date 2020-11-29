UFC and Boxing World Reacts to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones

Roy Jones and Mike Tyson

Joe Scarnici

It seemed the entire combat sports world was watching the pay-per-view boxing exhibition bout between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. on Saturday night. Heavy collected the best and hottest takes from social media right here in one place for you to enjoy. It was one of the biggest sports events of the whole year, and the UFC and boxing world was hyped after Tyson went eight rounds with Jones.

Best Social Media Reactions to Tyson vs. Jones

Social media was ablaze with the spectacle of Tyson vs. Jones.

Retired boxing legend Andre Ward expressed relief that both men left the ring without serious injury. Ward posted, “I can go to sleep now.”

Longtime boxing writer and analyst Chris Mannix shared his thoughts and opinions, too.

Ultimately, Mannix pointed out the WBC’s Front Line Battle title remained vacant after the fight since the exhibition bout was ruled a draw by the three celebrity judges.

CBS Sports’ boxing and MMA analyst Brian Campbell transcribed this quote from Jones in his post-fight interview, “I’m not satisfied with a draw. I wear draws, I don’t do draws.”

Stand-up comedian Jennifer Fulwiler encapsulated the overall general feeling of fans around the world over for guest commentator, Snoop Dogg, when she asked, “Can life be this good?”

Fulwiler wasn’t alone in her summation of Snoop.

UFC World Was Hyped for Tyson vs. Jones

Despite there being a UFC card on Saturday night on ESPN+, much of the UFC world kept at least one eye on the boxing card on Triller.

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan couldn’t hide his excitement. Rogan posted, “I’m legitimately excited and very curious…”.

Retired UFC “champ champ” Daniel Cormier was also hyped for the card. Cormier, who also works as a color commentator for the UFC, posted a video to show him buying the Tyson vs. Jones card.

In response to some people calling the fight a “sparring match”, Cormier posted, “The circumstances don’t matter.”

UFC stalwart Holly Holm asked her fans “Who’s watching?” as she showed off the PPV on her television.

The UFC’s Mike Perry is coming off a decision loss inside the Octagon but was still all in on watching fellow combatants take to the boxing ring.

Perry posted, “Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt”.

The UFC’s “Nigerian Nightmare”, Kamaru Usman, also showed nothing but respect for both Tyson and Jones after the fight. Usman posted, “I’m more than impressed right now by both of these legends #tysonvsjones”.

More Reactions from Analysts, Fighters and Fans

A longtime sports pundit and boxing analyst, Max Kellerman, shared his thoughts on the exhibition, too. Kellerman explained why Tyson was actually the more technical fighter inside the ring in his opinion.

Former world champion “Showtime” Shawn Porter expressed happiness at seeing both Tyson and Jones Jr. inside a boxing ring again. Porter posted, “Happy to see these legends get in the ring and do what they’ve loved to do since they were kids.”

Three-division champ Terence “Bud” Crawford had his own take on the match. Crawford posted, “Tyson can’t whoop Roy. Roy playing what man”.

Boxing legend George Foreman was on Twitter all night with observations about the card. “Big George” had a lot to say, but he ended the night saying, “Best exhibition I have ever seen”.

Fans also had a wide array of observations, opinions and reactions. Many fans were hyped for the card and satisfied with the main event.

Celebrities On-Site in Los Angeles for Tyson vs. Jones

While fans couldn’t be in attendance at Tyson vs. Jones due to the global pandemic, there were plenty of celebrities on-site in Los Angeles that were part of the show.

Actor Mario Lopez hosted the event.

There were musical performances by Whiz Khalifa, French Montana, YG, Saint Jhn, and Ne-Yo.

The latest addition to the list of performers didn’t disappoint either. Snoop Dog performed right before the start of the main event.

Of course, YouTube celebrity Jake Paul and ex-NBA star Nate Robinson also competed on the card.

Paul dominated and stopped Robinson at 1:35 of the second round.

UFC superstar Jon Jones poked fun at the ringside analysis provided by Snoop Dog after Robinson was face-planted by Paul with the knockout blow.

ESPN’s Ariel Helani also took notice of the massive knockout.

Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier also saw tweeted about the fight.

After his win over Robinson, Paul announced he wanted to fight Conor McGregor (and Dillon Danis) next. McGregor’s next UFC opponent Poirier thought that was a funny idea.

But UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling used it as an opportunity to challenge Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a boxing match.

Retired MMA star Ben Askren was also watching the action.

Finally, retired heavyweight boxing champ Foreman posted some encouraging words for Robinson.

It was a fun-filled night of action.

