UFC’s Conor McGregor Just Provided Update After Seeing Doctor

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor provided an update via social media after seeing a doctor about his leg.

In July 2021, “Notorious” snapped his left tibia during the latter part of the first round of his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He underwent surgery and has been rehabilitating his left for over eight months.

On March 13, 2022, McGregor took to Twitter to share deals about his progress. And for his fans, it was good news from the Irishman. “Great day at the doctors today, team!” McGregor wrote. Everything back on schedule! Thank you all for the love and support, Stay ready.”

Notorious has said on several occasions that he hopes to be back to training in April and fighting inside the Octagon sometime in the summer of 2022. So, if everything works out according to McGregor’s plan, we may see him competing in four to five months.

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Recently Started Boxing Again

On March 8, 2022, McGregor shared a post online of himself sporting boxing gloves, revealing that he had started boxing training again.

“Day 3 back boxing without issue!” McGregor wrote. “Soon this injury will be a distant memory on my Martial Arts journey. No one has a road without bumps – but winning is about a positive attitude and determination and hard work I am back and only getting better.”

He also shared a video of himself hitting mitts, writing: “Keepin it tasty.” Watch below:

Keepin it tasty 👅 pic.twitter.com/qtqqbzdCW3 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 11, 2022

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Is Still Ranked in the Lightweight Top 10

Although McGregor is 0-2 in his last two bouts at 155 pounds, he’s still ranked within the top 10 of the division. At the time of this writing, Notorious is tied with Gregor Gillespie at the No. 9 spot, as per the official UFC rankings.

Notorious has only fought four times as a lightweight in the UFC. His first 155-pound bout was his title-winning effort against then-champ Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016. That would prove to be McGregor’s final win as a 155 pounder up to this point.

In October 2018, he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight belt and was defeated via fourth-round neck crank. In 2020, McGregor returned to the Octagon at welterweight, starching Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Then, in 2021, he fought Poirier twice at lightweight, losing both fights via TKO.

READ NEXT: Kamaru Usman Reacts to Colby Covington Defeating Jorge Masvidal