Irish Superstar Conor McGregor Gives Exciting Update on UFC Return

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor recently gave a major update on his combat sports return.

The Irishman has been sidelined since he broke his leg last July at UFC 264 during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Fast forward over 10 months later and “Notorious” believes he will be cleared to kick within the near future.

And after doctors give him the thumbs up to training kicking and grappling, he “will be back in no time.” That’s what he told Sky Sports in a recent interview.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.” McGregor said via the outlet. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

McGregor was also asked whether he’d focus on mixed martial arts or boxing. Although boxing is his “first love,” he plans to go all-in with the UFC.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there. Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

Michael Chandler Recently Challenged McGregor & the Irishman Responded With Interest

It’s still unclear when McGregor will make his return to the cage, whether it be later this year or early next year. However, he recently showed interest in a potential scrap with lightweight contender Michael Chandler.

Chandler earned a sensational head kick KO over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7. During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the former multiple-time Bellator 155-pound champion called out McGregor to fight at 170 pounds.

“I’ve got one dude on my mind,” Chandler said during the broadcast. “Conor McGregor! You’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and I want you at your best.

“You and me at 170!”

A little while later, Notorious responded to Chandler’s challenge.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

McGregor Is 1-3 in His Last 4 UFC Bouts

Notorious fell on hard times inside the Octagon after becoming a dual-weight champion in 2016. He’s 1-3 since hoisting both the lightweight and featherweight belts at UFC 205.

His lone victory came over Donald Cerrone during their welterweight headliner at UFC 246 in January 2020. During this most recent run, McGregor has dropped two TKO losses to Poirier, as well as a neck-crank submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor has a professional record of 22-6 and he’s ranked No.8 in the official UFC lightweight standings.