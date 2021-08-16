Conor McGregor Shreds UFC Legend Michael Bisping [LOOK]

Fighting superstar Conor McGregor recently took aim at former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

On Sunday night, “Notorious” called Bisping a “nobody” and then claimed he made a commission off of Bisping’s fight purse whenever the retired Hall of Famer competed inside the Octagon.

McGregor’s comments came in response to “The Count” recently saying former heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier would rip Notorious “limb from limb.” McGregor and “DC” have been interlocked in a social media feud for the past few weeks.

So on Bisping’s last episode of his “Believe You Me” podcast, The Count said via Bloody Elbow:

Careful what you wish for. Careful who you’re picking fights with — because I’m not disrespecting Conor McGregor — but I don’t care what Conor McGregor it is, whether it’s double-champ Conor McGregor… DC is gonna f****** pull you limb from limb. He could do it one-handed, he could do it with one eye, two eyes, no eyes. He could do it after 25 Modelos. That ain’t a fight. That is murder, that is assault, somebody call the cops!

And of course, McGregor had something to say in response.

McGregor Ripped Into Bisping on Twitter, Poked at Bisping’s Decision to Fight 3 Weeks After Losing UFC Title

On Twitter Sunday night, McGregor said Bisping “is a nobody” on the Sirius XM, the platform he used to host a show with still-podcast co-host, Luis J. Gomez. He also brought up Bisping’s decision to fight Kelvin Gastelum on three weeks’ notice, 21 days after losing his middleweight strap to Georges St-Pierre. Lastly, Notorious claimed that he took a “commission” off of Bisping’s UFC fights.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm,” McGregor started. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull gast fight. I knew it was coming.”

“But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say ‘yoink’ every time it hit the account.”

See a screenshot of the tweets below:

At the time of this writing, Bisping has yet to respond to Notorious’ tweet, specifically about the commission claim.

