Conor McGregor Goes Nuclear: ‘Your Weight & Way of Life Is Abysmal’

The war between two fellow former multi-division UFC champions rages on.

Ever since McGregor seemingly took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, “The Eagle’s” longtime friend Daniel Cormier has been sharing his distaste for McGregor’s antics.

A few weeks back, Cormier said on his ESPN show DC & RC that “Notorious'” tweets were a “cry for help.” McGregor snapped back at “DC” during the UFC 265 broadcast on Saturday, August 7, while Cormier was working the event as a color commentator. In a now-deleted tweet, McGregor shared a photo of Cormier in a suit holding an ESPN microphone, writing, “A cry for help if I ever seen one.”

Conor McGregor tweeted and deleted this response to Daniel Cormier’s recent “cry for help” comments #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/Gkwt4tNqrC — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) August 8, 2021

So on Wednesday, August 11, Cormier responded to McGregor’s tweet.

“McGregor, listen to me, bud,” Cormier said. “Stop worrying about me. Don’t worry about Daniel Cormier. Don’t worry about the things that I’m saying. Don’t worry about how I’m dressing and how I’m looking. Don’t do that.

“Worry about the dudes that keep beating your a** every time you go into the Octagon. That’s who you should be worried about. I’m not a guy you have to worry about fighting. I’m done, I’m retired. I’m living my best life. You need to worry about trying to beat the guys that you fight against. Get off the Internet.”

Listen to Cormier’s response below via MMA Island:

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

McGregor Unloaded on DC via Twitter, Writing That ‘Fat Mess’ Cormier Was ‘Drunk’ at a Media Event

Hours after DC & RC aired, Notorious took to Twitter to respond to Cormier. In a series of tweets, he called Cormier a “fat mess” and pointed to when DC told the media that he was “drunk,” which was a day before he commentated McGregor’s UFC 264 battle with Dustin Poirier on July 10. Cormier spoke with the media after the official weigh-ins at the UFC Apex on July 9. During the scrum, Cormier said he had just “shotgunned beers” with fellow analyst Lauro Sanko.

“Daniel Cormier is a fat mess,” McGregor wrote. “Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight. Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history?”

Daniel Cormier is a fat mess. Getting into worse condition by the day. God bless him. Showing up drunk at media events the very day before he was in the booth calling my fight.

Drunk at a media event working? The day before being a commentator on the biggest fight in history? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

“It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commentating the big fight,” McGregor continued. “Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and an all wtf. The day before commenting the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful.”

It is a sackable offense for a commentator to be drunk at press work the day before commentating the big fight. Dreadful! Get it together. Belching in the mic at a press event and an all wtf. The day before commenting the big fight? Is this guy serious? Disgraceful. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Ripped DC’s Back, Congratulated Jon Jones On Knocking Out Cormier in 2017

Then, Notorious took a shot at DC’s back problems. It’s well documented that Cormier’s had issues with his back for years. For example, after defending his heavyweight title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 230 in 2018, DC told the media that he hurt his back “bad” the morning of the fight by sneezing.

During McGregor’s rant, he went in on DC about his back issues. He also congratulated former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones on knocking out Cormier with a head kick in 2017.

“Your back situations just mental too,” the Irishman continued. “Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon on his head kick KO anniversary over you. Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes.”

Your back situations just mental too. Your weight and way of life is abysmal. And now drunk at work the day before you commentate a McGregor event? Pitiful. Congrats Jon on his head kick KO anniversary over you. Good always defeats evil? Wasn’t sure you were evil. Fakes. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 12, 2021

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Cancels Boxing Match Due to UFC 264 Leg Injury