UFC Star Conor McGregor Dubbed ‘Next’ After Oliveira Weight Miss

Whispers are growing that Conor McGregor could be next in line for a shot at the lightweight belt after UFC champion Charles Oliveira missed weight on Friday for UFC 274.

Oliveira came at 155.5 pounds — a half-pound over the weight limit for his title fight against Justin Gaethje in Phoenix. The miss means the title is now vacant and will remain so if Oliveira wins. Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad thinks the shocking development opens the door for McGregor to compete for the belt upon his return and also threw a little a little shade his way.

Conor probably sabotaged the scales he’s the only one that benefited from this.. If Justin wins tomorrow I’m pretty sure he’ll be next 👀 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 6, 2022

“Conor probably sabotaged the scales,” Muhammad wrote. “He’s the only one that benefited from this. If Justin wins tomorrow I’m pretty sure he’ll be next.”

Conor McGregor on his way to save #UFC274 main event if Charles Oliviera misses weight. 🛥 pic.twitter.com/fktUNaRwuA — Atulya Aman (@atulyaaman) May 6, 2022

McGregor has been especially active on social media following the news, fueling the fire that he could be eyeing a title shot.

Justin Gaethje Wants to ‘End’ Conor McGregor

If Gaethje wins, it’s clear he’d welcome a shot against McGregor. Gaethje had some strong words for the former two-division champ while on the “Full Send Podcast.”

“At the end of the day, after I win this fight there’s two people that are next in line,” Gaethje said. “There’s Beneil Dariush and (Islam) Makhachev and they need to fight each other. If Conor McGregor’s there, then I think he’s just as rightfully available as those two because they need to fight. So I say either everybody deserves it, or nobody deserves it right now. Someone needs to stand out and yeah, whoever. I want that opportunity to take him away from this sport forever.”

McGregor has been open about wanting a title shot upon his return from a broken leg he suffered last summer during UFC 264, although his target has been Kamaru Usman.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said in April. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

With the situation at lightweight shaking out the way it has, McGregor might change his tune on what division he fights in next.

Dana White Said UFC Had ‘Nothing’ For McGregor

The UFC has been fairly mum on their plans for McGregor, probably for this exact reason. Love him or hate him, the Irishman is still the largest draw in the sport and the promotion wants to maximize that potential.

UFC boss Dana White said he had “nothing” for McGregor in April, waiting to see his progression from the injury.

“I literally have nothing for him right now, he’s not ready,” White said. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

While he’s the cash cow, there would be questions around McGregor getting a title shot without at least a stepping-stone fight. He’s won one fight since 2016 and has been stopped inside the distance in three of his last four. The lone victory was a win at UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone.