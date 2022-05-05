Conor McGregor Defends Dana White After UFC Veteran’s Rant

Conor McGregor came to the defense of UFC president Dana White after he was the target of a vicious rant from veteran Tony Ferguson.

Ferguson went off on White during the UFC 274 media day, taking aim at the treatment of fighters and their pay.

“I think we’re underpaid, personally, to be real,” Ferguson told reporters. “… I asked Dana to box. He said, ‘F–k no.’ I’m like, ‘Why? I want to go play baseball. I want to go do other pro sports. I’m an athlete. I grew up playing different sports at a high level. … I want to go do all these couple things but then I have this guy right here acting like a f–kng drug dealer telling me I can’t go and do this s–t. I want to go make more money for my family.”

McGregor took issue with that statement and took to Twitter to defend the UFC head honcho.

“Tony Ferguson, who changes representation around 4 times a year, is saying it’s someone else fault he is in the position he is in,” said McGregor, who was the No. 1 earning athlete on the Forbes list in 2021. “How many bridges do you burn before you look yourself in the mirror and say ‘maybe it’s me that’s the issue’. God bless you pal, I’ll say a prayer.”

Ferguson Doesn’t Find ‘Dana White Privilege’ a Laughing Matter

During the presser Ferguson also recalled a statement he made about his UFC 274 opponent Michael Chandler, saying he had “Dana White privilege.” While that drew a chuckle from some initially, Ferguson no longer thinks it’s a laughing matter.

“I don’t think it’s very funny,” Ferguson said. “Everybody is looking at it. They’re smiling and laughing, but nobody is saying sh*t. I’m the kid that’s up here with Dana Brown privilege, I guess, or whatever you want to call it. I don’t think it’s very funny anymore. I don’t think you guys should think that’s very funny. I’m taking this weekend very f–king seriously. I’ll kick this Dana White boy’s ass.”

Chandler had no issue accepting that he does have some “privilege” others don’t.

“I’m sorry, Tony, but that ‘Dana White privilege’ line might be the funniest thing that has ever been said on a microphone in the context of mixed martial arts,” Chandler told reporters. “He’s right. I am his boss’ favorite fighter. I’m Dana’s favorite fighter. Dana White privilege is not on the line here, I’ve already got it, and it’s all fun.”

McGregor’s Return to Octagon Still Uncertain

It’s still uncertain when McGregor — who might be the ultimate “Dana White privilege” fighter — will be returning to the octagon. He’s started to ramp up his training following a broken leg last summer but White says the future is still uncertain.

“I literally have nothing for him (Conor McGregor) right now, he’s not ready,” White told The Sun in a recent interview. “The whole landscape could change over the summer. We’ll see when he’s ready to fight. And when the doctor gives him 100 percent clearance, we’ll start looking at possible opponents.”

McGregor has said he wants a shot at Kamaru Usman upon his return, although that seems unlikely considering how stacked the top of that division is. Charles Oliveira — who will defend the lightweight belt at UFC 274 — has also been open to a matchup, as has Chandler and others.