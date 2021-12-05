Conor McGregor Breaks Silence on Bulky New Look

Photos of Conor McGregor looking bulked up went viral this week and the former two-division UFC champion broke his silence on his gains in typical Conor fashion — turning it into a marketing opportunity.

McGregor reposted the photos as an advertisement of sorts for his new pub, The Black Forge Inn.

“Before a feed at The Black Forge. After a feed at The Black Forge,” McGregor wrote in a tweet. “Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched!”

Before a feed at The Black Forge.

After a feed at The Black Forge.

Quality Irish produce. All across the board. Unmatched! @blackforgeinn 🖤 🍀 pic.twitter.com/09xBxLQedy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 5, 2021

McGregor broke his leg last time out against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and has been on the bend, obviously putting in work. He mentioned previously on social media that he was tipping the scales around 190 pounds — a big shift for McGregor who has fought as low as 145 pounds in his career.

McGregor is far from finished and UFC boss Dana White teased when he could start seriously considering a return to action.

“He’s chomping at the bit to get back in there and compete again,” White said of McGregor. “It’s going to be a while before he can put some torque on that leg. April, for him to start training again in April is probably about right.”

That being said, there’s no question about McGregor’s commitment and he wants to get back to winning fights. He’s won just one fight since 2018, which came against Donald Cerrone.

“He obviously still has the desire to compete,” White said. “You don’t ever hear Conor going, ‘You know what, man? I just don’t have the desire for this anymore.’ You now what I mean? Yes, he’s obviously very rich, and he’s training like Rocky in ‘Rocky III,’ but he still has the desire to compete and the desire to fight, and we’ll see what happens.”

McGregor retweeted the quote from White and said he has some “unfinished business to attend to.” That would seemingly mean a fourth fight with Poirier, who now holds a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Unfinished business to attend to. https://t.co/1iPFoy3veW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 3, 2021

Others Have Shown Interest in Fighting McGregor

Whether there’s a belt on the line or not, a McGregor fight brings the audience — and cash. Multiple fighters have expressed interest in a fight with Notorious, including Michael Chandler, who is coming off an explosive fight with Justin Gaethje.

“If the fight happens, we’ll see – you might see a different side of me,” Chandler told ESPN’s DC & RC. “I think I’m pretty good at using my vocabulary and my linguistic jiu-jitsu to wrap guys up in some words that they may not understand without having to go to base-level insults or mentioning different things that are going to be damaging to another guy’s reputation. We’ll see. I respect Conor for what he’s done, I respect Conor as a fighter, and I even respect his trash talk game. It is something I’m looking forward to.”

McGregor previously appeared to welcome a matchup against Chandler, who pitched the fight on Instagram with the caption: “2022.”

“I’m down at some stage for sure,” McGregor responded. “Great fight the other night Mike, congrats!”