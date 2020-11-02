Conor McGregor Tags Meek Mill in Epic New Video

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is getting ready for what he hopes is an epic run through the UFC’s 155-pound ranks in 2021. Perhaps inspired by the epic knockout scored by boxing champ Gervonta Davis over the weekend that both McGregor and NBA star LeBron James praised, the world’s most popular UFC fighter posted a dazzling new highlight video of himself scoring his best stoppage-wins, too.

McGregor posted, “I’ve slept more fighters than surgical procedures. Yup meek milli I’m comin for the billi. And I mean REALLY!”

Additionally, McGregor tagged Meek Mill in the post.

The highly produced video posted via Instagram shows McGregor knocking out Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Donald Cerrone, and others.

The video also shows McGregor battling Nate Diaz.

Over the weekend, McGregor revealed all sorts of interesting tidbits about his future plans. The 32-year-old said he was open to several massive rematches and that he wants to clean out the lightweight division before moving up to 170 pounds.

On Monday, McGregor seemed to be looking back over his career at his past knockouts as a way to get hyped about his potential future exploits in 2021.

McGregor is already one of the most decorated UFC fighters ever. Now, he claims even bigger things are on the way.

McGregor on Potential Rematches

McGregor is already headed into one rematch against Poirier next year. UFC president Dana White confirmed over the weekend the fight was “done” and that McGregor vs. Poirier 2 would happen on January 23 at 155 pounds.

But McGregor also admitted during his recent Q&A session on social media that he thinks he’ll face Nate Diaz again someday soon in a third fight, that he believes he has what it takes to knock off undefeated lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in a rematch, and that he’s even open to the idea of facing ex-featherweight champ Max Holloway.

McGregor Also Wants to Fight Manny Pacquiao

Of course, McGregor also wants to fight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao sometime next year.

While that fight has never officially been announced, it seems both fighters are leaning toward making it happen.

McGregor lost via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his only other superfight boxing match back in August 2017, but the former UFC “champ champ” said he’ll be a much better boxer this time around.

Indeed, McGregor considers himself both a UFC fighter and a professional boxer right now.

During that recent Q&A session, McGregor posted MMA and boxing were “two incredible worlds to be immersed in”.

McGregor has high hopes for 2021.

