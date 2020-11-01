‘Incredible’ KO Praised by Conor McGregor, LeBron James [WATCH]

A boxing champion scored a vicious one-punch knockout so thunderous on Saturday night that even UFC superstar Conor McGregor and NBA legend LeBron James offered praise for it.

McGregor lavished “incredible” acclaim on boxing champ Gervonta “Tank” Davis, one of the most sensational fighters in the sport today, for his epic one-punch knockout of three-division champ Leo Santa Cruz

James hailed the moment as the “knockout of the year’.

You can watch the stunning knockout below courtesy of Showtime.

You can see the posts from McGregor and James below.

My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man “Tank” Davis has some serious venom in that back hand shot. Incredible!@ProperWhiskey fight night 🥊 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2020

Knockout of the Year!! My GOODNESS!! Night Night @Gervontaa 👏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 1, 2020

Heck, even retired NBA star Magic Johnson was excited about it.

I think I just saw the best pound for pound fighter in the world @Gervontaa!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 1, 2020

Davis Scores Huge Win on Showtime Pay-Per-View

Davis defeated Santa Cruz in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view card at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio, Texas.

Before the telling blow landed in the sixth round, Davis vs. Santa Cruz had been a terrific back-and-forth action fight between two top stars.

In fact, all three judges sitting at ringside only had Davis ahead by one point when the stoppage occurred.

But Davis didn’t leave it anywhere close to being in the judges’ hands for the evening. His brutal knockout was so decisive that it was immediately apparent the fight was over just as soon as it landed.

With the win, Davis, who currently holds a secondary title at 135 pounds and is promoted by McGregor’s boxing rival Floyd Mawyeather Jr., solidified his standing as one of the fastest risers in the sport.

The 25-year-old from Baltimore improved to 24-0 with 23 KOs.

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz lost his 130-pound title belt to Davis in the fight. The 32-year-old fell to 37-2-1 for his career.

McGregor: ‘Incredible!’

McGregor sure seemed to be impressed.

The 32-year-old Irishman posted, “My lord! What a vicious uppercut that was. Praying for the health and safety of Santa Cruz there. The young man ‘Tank’ Davis has some serious venom in that backhand shot. Incredible! @ProperWhiskey fight night.”

McGregor’s whiskey company was one of the event’s sponsors. In fact, his company’s logo was emblazoned very large on the mat inside the boxing ring in Texas on Saturday night, not to mention, on the very corner pad Santa Cruz dropped past as he fell to the canvas.

You can see McGregor’s tweet about the knockout, as well as a picture from the UFC of his company’s logo in the ring at the boxing pay-per-view event, in the social media posts below.

After the bout, Davis said he was ready to fight in both of boxing’s junior lightweight and lightweight divisions. Davis has mostly competed at 130 pounds in his career but has also recently ventured north to 135 pounds.

Wherever he lands next, Davis has become must-see TV for boxing fans everywhere.

Other Pro Fighters React

Other professional fighters were also impressed by the knockout.

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford maybe said it best: “Daaaammmmmm!!!!!!”

Daaaammmmmm!!!!!! — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 1, 2020

Later, Crawford called Tank “sharp”.

I'm no hater good fucking fight Tank you was sharp — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) November 1, 2020

Unified welterweight champ Errol Spence also called the action. Spence said, “Sat his a** down…”.

Sat his ass down damn — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 1, 2020

Later, Spence compared Tank’s punch to a horse’s kick.

Mf hit like a horse kick 🤦🏿‍♂️ — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) November 1, 2020

But one rising star, undefeated lightweight contender Ryan Garcia, said the huge punch wouldn’t keep him from wanting next crack at Davis.

“It’s my turn next…”, Garcia posted.

You’re outta your mind if you think that makes me waiver! It’s my turn next and then it’s on!!! LETS GOO 🥊🥊 — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) November 1, 2020

Across the board, the huge knockout from Davis was praised by many people from the fight world.

