Dana White on Conor McGregor: ‘It’s Done’

UFC president Dana White revealed a major update about Conor McGregor on Saturday night. White told the media during the post-fight press conference for UFC Las Vegas 12 that McGregor’s next fight was a now “done deal”. White told the media, “Yeah, it’s done…As far as I know, it’s a done.”

McGregor will face Poirier in a rematch on January 23. The bout will be contested at 155 pounds. The fighters have long believed they were on their way to facing each other, but this is the first time the UFC had confirmed the bout was signed.

McGregor defeated Poirier via first-round stoppage in 2014. Six years later, both fighters have now become huge stars in the sport, particularly McGregor, who has become the face of MMA around the world.

